Kuwait City, Kuwait – Following the acquisition of leading cybersecurity service provider Coordinates Middle East in September, Gulf Business Machines (GBM) has announced the launch of GBM Shield, its most comprehensive cybersecurity offering to date. GBM Shield was introduced to regional organizations at the flagship GBM Security Summit held in Kuwait City last week, thus marking a new chapter in cyber defense for the country.

Developed to address evolving security challenges that regional organizations face due to the sophisticated threat landscape, the GBM Shield cyber defense program taps into GBM’s extensive experience and local know-how, while also providing 24/7 access to GBM’s uniquely skilled team of security professionals. In a holistic approach to cybersecurity, the program is risk-driven rather than technology-driven, thus enhancing existing technologies within an organization to elevate its security and cyber resiliency and increase the returns on security investment.

Wassim Seliman, General Manager at GBM Kuwait, said: “In the last few years, we have seen the technology landscape in Kuwait evolve like never before. With big leaps in the country’s digital transformation, and increased adoption of technologies such as cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI), we are seeing increased sophistication in cyber threats and wider impact on an organization’s operations.

“Our direction at GBM has always been to think ahead and prepare businesses for the coming years, and we are committed to being the trusted advisor to organizations as they develop their cybersecurity programs and supporting their digital adoption in line with Kuwait 2035 vision. Through GBM Shield, organizations can easily overcome the complexities, budget constraints and other challenges that come with implementing a cybersecurity program, and benefit from GBM’s security experts who can adapt the program based on their evolving needs.”

GBM had recently announced the acquisition of majority shares of Coordinates Middle East, a regional Managed Detection & Response firm headquartered in Dubai. GBM Shield will be powered by Cor., Coordinates’ innovative platform that enables integration, automation, and orchestration across any technology to provide defense-grade services to enterprises of all sizes.

GBM’s annual cybersecurity report released earlier this year highlighted how redesigning security for the digital-first world and protecting it from external and internal threats has become a key priority for organizations. These insights mirror findings from last year’s GBM Security Report which reported that securing data had become essential to building trust with customers, with 84% of those surveyed wanting to invest in data security this year. GBM Shield brings together the best of GBM’s advance cybersecurity portfolio and its three decades of experience to offer an integrated program that is vendor-agnostic and can be easily scaled up or down based on the needs of the customer.

GBM’s comprehensive framework of services and solutions, integrating technologies from global security leaders, has enabled organizations to implement industry best-practices in cybersecurity. With a holistic approach to mitigating security risk, GBM’s bespoke cybersecurity program focuses on the people, processes and technology within an organization.

About Gulf Business Machines (GBM)

With more than 30 years of experience, 7 offices and over 1500 employees across the region, Gulf Business Machines (GBM) is a leading end-to-end digital solutions provider, offering the region’s broadest portfolio, including industry-leading digital infrastructure, digital business solutions, security and services. We have nurtured partnerships since 1990 with the world’s leading technology companies and invested in a talented, skilled workforce to implement solutions that cater to customer’s specific, complex and diverse business needs.

Some of our strategic partners in the Gulf include IBM as their sole distributor throughout the GCC (excluding Saudi Arabia and selected IBM product and services), Cisco as a Gold and Master Partner (the highest level of certification at Cisco).

For more information, please visit www.gbmme.com

