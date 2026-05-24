“Garrana Group,” one of Egypt’s leading companies specializing in professional kitchen equipment, is celebrating 30 years since launching its operations in the Egyptian and regional markets, following an expansion journey that transformed the company from an importer of kitchen equipment into a fully integrated industrial entity serving hotels, restaurants, hospitals, and major projects.



The group has relied on local manufacturing while also acting as an agent for major international brands, alongside developing integrated operational solutions that meet global standards.



Engineer Hanaa Garrana, Chairwoman of “Garrana Group,” said the company has successfully built a comprehensive industrial model over the past three decades based on quality, innovation, and continuous development.



She stressed that the group’s vision from day one was not limited to trade, but rather focused on establishing an Egyptian industry capable of competing regionally and internationally, while providing the market with competitive products carrying the “Made in Egypt” label.



Garrana added that the group has consistently invested in modern technology and technical expertise to deliver products that meet the needs of the hospitality sector and central kitchens according to the highest international standards, particularly amid the rapid evolution of the global hospitality industry.



She also revealed that the company has launched a strategy focused on introducing innovative, sustainable, and energy-efficient products tailored to evolving market demands.



KEF Factory Expansion

Garrana explained that 2019 represented a major turning point in the group’s journey with the inauguration of “Kitchen Equipment Factory” (KEF), the industrial arm of the company specializing in the local manufacturing of professional kitchen equipment.



She noted that the factory was established to deliver Egyptian-made products capable of competing with international brands in terms of quality and operational efficiency.



According to Garrana, the factory succeeded in bridging the gap between locally manufactured and imported products through the production of durable, precision-engineered stainless steel kitchen equipment.



The company’s expansion strategy extended beyond the domestic market. In 2023, the group opened a branch for kitchen equipment in Africa, as part of a strategic move aimed at strengthening Egypt’s industrial presence across African markets.



She emphasized that the expansion into Africa reflects the company’s confidence in the competitiveness and quality of Egyptian products, especially amid the growing demand within the hospitality, hotel, and restaurant sectors across the continent.



Garrana added that the group seeks to provide integrated solutions covering kitchen equipment, refrigeration systems, ventilation systems, and central laundry solutions to meet the requirements of major hospitality, medical, and tourism projects.



Garrana further highlighted that the central laundry sector represents one of the group’s key focus areas, as the company provides advanced washing, drying, and ironing systems for hotels, hospitals, and large facilities, while relying on modern technologies that help reduce energy and water consumption.



Future Plans



The Chairwoman of “Garrana Group” stated that the next phase will focus on expanding local manufacturing capabilities and increasing production capacity, while simultaneously strengthening the company’s presence in foreign markets, particularly across Africa and the Middle East.



She added that the group is prioritizing the development of smart and sustainable solutions aligned with modern environmental standards and aimed at improving operational efficiency within central kitchens and hospitality and healthcare facilities.



Garrana stressed that the company’s success over the past three decades has been driven by its reliance on Egyptian talent and continued investment in human capital and industrial technology.



She concluded by saying that “Garrana Group” is proud of what it has achieved over the past 30 years and looks forward to a future of greater expansion and innovation, maintaining its position as a key partner for investors in the hotel, restaurant, and healthcare sectors both inside and outside Egypt.