In line with its innovation-based strategy for sustainable business development, Gargour Mobility has partnered with the global technology company Wallbox to be the only authorized distributor in Lebanon. This first-of-its kind collaboration is set to be a definite turning point for the automotive electric industry in Lebanon, outlining a path towards a more sustainable future for the country.

The Gargour Mobility-Wallbox partnership addresses the significant increasing demand for Electric Vehicles in Lebanon. Capitalizing on this opportunity and striving to promote a more sustainable environment that consumes less energy, Gargour Mobility is committed to providing the means to accelerate this transition and make charging more accessible to people.

Wallbox is a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. The company goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 100 countries.

On this occasion, Mr. Cesar Aoun, Managing Director of Gargour Mobility, stated: “The automotive sector is clearly undergoing a period of dynamic evolution and offering some exciting opportunities driven by technological and social factors. Our company is adapting to the new market dynamics by creating new online services and is today ready to introduce diverse solutions for all electric vehicles. Thus, it is important to have a wide portfolio in order to keep on moving forward and succeed. The aim of our new partnership with Wallbox is to offer a charging solution rather than a product. All Wallbox products can be managed through your mobile application in order to provide a convenient and effective customer experience.”

“As a leading company in EV charging solutions we are so excited to land in Lebanon and help the country adopt zero emission vehicles. Nowadays it’s key to promote a more sustainable mobility so we can preserve our environment. We are very proud to be part of this initiative that will surely fast-forward the transition to more eco-friendly charging and energy management solutions in Lebanon”, has concluded Mr. Usamah Alhamad, responsible for Middle East & Africa at Wallbox.

