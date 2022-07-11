Saudi Esports Federation will also organize raffles for attendees from July 14, as well as fans on social media, to win some exclusive Razer gaming gear

RIYADH: Gamers8, the biggest esports and gaming event worldwide, announced today that Razer, the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers, is to be the gaming gear partner of this summer’s showpiece in Riyadh, the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, the eight-week global esports and gaming event takes place at a purpose-built venue at Riyadh Boulevard City from Thursday, July 14, with elite tournaments featuring alongside a series of festivals, concerts, shows, and more.

Razer, which will have its products showcased during the esports competition and its well-known logo on the official broadcast, has created a wonderfully unique Gamers8 x Razer collection to be sold exclusively on site during Gamers8. Items from the company’s signature collection will also be available for purchase.

The Saudi Esports Federation and Razer will also organize raffles for Gamers8 attendees and fans on social media to win some exclusive gaming gear.

Omar Batterjee, Head of Communications, Marketing and Partnerships at the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “We are delighted to welcome Razer on board as gaming gear partner and thank them for pledging their support to the esports and gaming sector in Saudi Arabia.”

“Gamers8 has a mission to blur the lines between what’s physical and what’s virtual, and the triple-headed snake trademark of Razer, one of the most recognized logos in the gaming world, is a great addition to the event. We know fans will be as excited as we are with this partnership.”

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, Gamers8 will focus on four main pillars, each with something to offer for everyone. These four pillars are: Professional Esports, Festivals, Music and ‘The Next World Forum’, an esports and gaming forum that will bring together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

Gamers8 features elite esports teams competing across: Rocket League, Dota 2, Fortnite, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and PUBG MOBILE. A staggering $15 million prize pool is on offer. Rocket League, running from Thursday, July 14 until Sunday, July 17, begins the esports action. Gamers8 tournaments will be broadcast live on the event channels in more than eight different languages.

In addition, big-name international artists, each of whom is guaranteed to captivate music lovers, will be appearing at Gamers8 concerts alongside numerous local and regional talents each weekend throughout the event. Amr Diab, J Balvin, Sebastian Ingrosso, Salvatore Ganacci and DJ Elfuego start musical proceedings in style at the NXT LVL music venue on opening night.

More than 1,000 activities and attractions, such as comedy, magic shows, and much more, will also be on the Gamers8 entertainment agenda.

Further details, including ticket sales, are available on the event website.

-Ends-

About SEF:

The Saudi Esports Federation is the regulating body in charge of nurturing elite gaming athletes and developing the gaming community and industry in Saudi Arabia.

The Federation’s activities are categorized into two complementary streams. The first stream works to develop all levels of competitive gamers, starting with the grassroots community level and moving up to professional esports athletes that can achieve global excellence. The second stream works to develop the entire gaming/esports value chain by catalyzing the industry and enabling talent.

Since its establishment in late 2017, the federation has organized multiple world-class national and international tournaments and events, attracted investment from local private sector actors and worked with international developers on opportunities in the Saudi market.

About Gamers8:

Gamers8, from the creators of Gamers Without Borders, is a global gaming and esports festival with a mission to blur the lines between what's physical and what's virtual. Established to bring the virtual world of gaming and esports out into the physical realm of Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, Gamers8 will be held for eight weeks this summer from July 14 – September 8.

Offering elite and competitive tournaments, entertainment, activities and attractions, incredible music concerts and shows, plus more, Gamers8 concludes with a gaming and esports summit that brings together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

The elite gaming competitions will host the biggest esports teams in the world across six different titles with a total prize pool of $15 million, all hosted in a state of the art, purpose-built venue at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, the event is being brought by a series of partners including Mastercard, SAVVY Gaming Group, ESL FACEIT Group, Spotify, and Aramco, each collaborating to provide gamers around the world an experience like no other.

About Razer:

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer’s software platform, with over 175 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z. Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.

Founded in 2005, Razer is dual headquartered in Irvine (California) and Singapore, with regional headquarters in Hamburg and Shanghai. Razer has 19 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the US, Europe and China.