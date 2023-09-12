Global - The August issue of the famous Game Changers Magazine was recently published, with a special topic on its cover titled: “The X Factor of XS.com: Empowering People to Drive Success in a Dynamic industry”. The issue included a series of short interviews conducted by the magazine with a number of esteemed leaders at the Global FinTech & Financial Services Provider XS Group “XS.com” with the aim of Revealing the X Factor of the success of the Global Multi-Asset Broker.

The topic started with the below introduction:

The X Factor of XS.com: Empowering People to drive Success in a Dynamic Industry

Revealing the X Factor of XS.com

“XS.com has taken the global news and international media world by storm since the beginning of this year. This is due to the number of online trading professionals and financial market veterans joining the global fintech and financial services provider. The global multi-asset broker, established in Australia in 2010, has grown into a market leader in the FinTech, financial services, and online trading industry. In this edition of Game Changers Magazine, we delve into the world of XS.com, a company driven by the power of people and firmly believing that individuals are the X factor in their success. When referring to people at XS.com, they are not just talking about their exceptional employees but also traders, partners, and every member of their dynamic community. In this edition, we had the privilege of speaking to esteemed leaders who hold key positions at XS.com to reveal how their people-oriented values are reflected in different areas of the business”.

The above introduction was followed by short interviews with the below esteemed leaders at the Award Winning Online Trading Broker:

Andreea Ilies, Global Head of Events

Chanelle Tsoka, Country Manager (South Africa)

Stephanie Michael, Global Head of HR

Nihal Al Sayah, Marketing Director (MENA)

Gywen Goh, BD Team Leader (Asia Pacific)

The interviews can be viewed in English through the Game Changers website at the following link:

https://gchangersmag.com/editions/issue-46/

XS.com Company Review

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.

About Game Changers Magazine

Game Changers is an online news publication centred around the big names in the Finance industry.

We interview people we consider to be Game Changers in the industry and are striving to make a different in the way the game is played.

It is a non-profit monthly publication with the intent of promoting Game Changing personalities and technologies or services which we believe can revolutionise the industry.