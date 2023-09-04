DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: In a significant stride towards environmental sustainability, the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy entrusted G42 in 2021, with a crucial mission: to establish a cutting-edge laboratory dedicated to screening wastewater across Abu Dhabi. This initiative aimed to safeguard the region's water resources, detect contaminants, and ensure the well-being of the community. With an ambitious timeline, G42 collaborated with Gulf Scientific Corporation to realize this ground-breaking project.

The announcement came with a stringent deadline – the lab was to be operational within a year. To meet this formidable challenge, G42 leveraged the expertise of three trailblazing companies: GSC, Waters, and PerkinElmer. Their combined efforts played a pivotal role in providing a proof of concept, which was an imperative step for a project of such magnitude and sensitivity.

Central to the success of the initiative was the comprehensive workflow for wastewater analysis, meticulously crafted by GSC, Waters, and PerkinElmer. An array of advanced technologies was harnessed, including Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LCMSMS), Liquid Chromatography Quadrupole Time-of-Flight (LC-QTOF), Atmospheric Pressure Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (APGCMSMS), and Atmospheric Pressure Gas Chromatography Quadrupole Time-of-Flight (APGC-QTof) systems from Waters.

These state-of-the-art instruments were capable of assessing critical parameters such as Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care Products, pesticides, drugs of abuse, hormones, and heavy metals. Powered by patented technology, they showcased unparalleled accuracy and sensitivity, reinforcing the laboratory's ability to deliver reliable results.

GSC's Sales, Service, and Logistic teams played a crucial role in expediting the project's completion. Their dedicated efforts ensured the timely delivery and installation of the sophisticated instruments, enabling the lab to meet the ambitious deadline – a testament to their commitment and expertise.

In early 2023, the partnership between G42, GSC, Waters, and PerkinElmer succeeded as the laboratory was successfully handed over. Since then, the facility has been operating seamlessly, exemplifying a remarkable fusion of innovation, collaboration, and environmental consciousness.

The establishment of this advanced wastewater screening laboratory underscores Abu Dhabi's unwavering commitment to a sustainable future. By harnessing cutting-edge technology and a collaborative spirit, G42 and its partners have paved the way for efficient water management and pollution mitigation. As this initiative continues to make waves, it serves as a beacon of inspiration for regions worldwide grappling with similar environmental challenges.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contact details:

Youssef Achour

Email: marketing@gulf-scientific.com

Website: www.gulf-scientific.com