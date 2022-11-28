Abu Dhabi, UAE: G42 Smart Nation, an operating company of G42, the UAE’s leading AI and cloud computing technology holding group, was ranked top 3 in the World Smart City Awards 2022 for best Safety & Security deployment for its integrated, AI-powered solution developed for Expo 2020 Dubai.

The annual World Smart City Awards is a prestigious international competition, held as part of the Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona, which recognizes pioneering projects, ideas, and solutions for making global cities more livable, sustainable, inclusive, and economically viable.

With over 337 top-level proposals from 60 countries worldwide and after a highly competitive selection process, G42 Smart Nation's submission: Smart Security Solution for Expo 2020, was shortlisted as finalist in its category.

Thanks to G42 Smart Nation’s integrated, smart, and sustainable technological system, over 23 million visitors enjoyed a safe and secure access and environment including seamless operations and movement of people and vehicles at EXPO 2020 Dubai.

Over the course of the six months, G42 Smart Nation’s solution helped prevent thousands of potential threats and seamlessly addressed hundreds of incidents through the use of AI-powered predictive and preventive decision-making solutions in real time.

Other finalists in this category included an innovative urban security submission from Finland and a children's role-playing security game from The Netherlands.

Rashed Alkouk, Chief Business Officer of G42 Smart Nation, commented on the award: "We are proud to be recognized on an international platform for the solutions we provided to one of the world’s largest mega events. Coming in the top 3 of The Safety and Security Award 2022 is a testament to our strategy and capability for active implementation and mega-project management, for systemic collaboration with highest standards of efficiency and effectiveness while fulfilling stringent regulatory and governance requirements. G42 Smart Nation's advanced AI solutions will lead to safer, greener and smarter communities and preserve for future generations."

Earlier this year, G42 Smart Nation also won the first place amongst 133 submissions in National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) 2022 Algorithm Ranking.

About G42 Smart Nation

G42 Smart Nation drives AI-based digital transformation to make cities of the future smarter and more sustainable and enhance the public, government, and commercial experience. It develops cutting-edge, responsible technology at speed to expedite transitioning into innovative cities. Spanning an interconnected society, clean environment, smooth transport, connected government, public and commercial safety, and a digitally powered economy.

To know more visit www.smartnation.ai

About G42

G42 is a global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence for a better tomorrow. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating across the world, G42 champions AI as a powerful force for good. Its people are constantly reimagining what technology can do, applying advanced thinking and innovation to accelerate progress and tackle society’s most pressing problems.

G42 is driving change in the region and beyond, joining forces with nations, corporations and individuals to create the infrastructure for tomorrow’s world. From molecular medicine to space travel and everything in between, G42 realizes exponential possibilities, today.

For more information, visit www.g42.ai