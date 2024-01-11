AI House is a joint initiative led by Merantix, ETH AI Center, Swisscom, UTokyo Institute for AI and Beyond, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and G42

Confirmed speakers include Yann LeCun (VP of Meta), Kay Firth-Butterfield (CEO of Good Tech Advisory), Amy Webb (CEO of Future Today Institute), Arvind Krishna (CEO of IBM), Jonas Andrulis (CEO of Aleph Alpha), Theresa May (former Prime Minister of the UK), and Christian Lindner (Germany’s Finance Minister).

Davos, Switzerland -- Merantix, ETH AI Center, Swisscom, UTokyo Institute for AI and Beyond, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and G42 are pleased to announce the upcoming opening of AI House Davos during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting from 15-19th January 2024.

AI House will bring together leaders across categories — from academics to industry to government to entrepreneurship — to facilitate deep discussions and collaboration geared toward safeguarding AI’s future. AI House is a dedicated platform with a multidisciplinary and multi-stakeholder approach working to address the challenges and opportunities facing the Artificial Intelligence ecosystem, including conversations surrounding responsible growth, scaling, and regulation.

Understanding AI’s current and future capabilities has never been more important. AI will undoubtedly be the dominant discussion at this year’s WEF Annual Meeting, and AI House Davos will be a crucial global forum to bring the deepest discussions on AI to life, from how AI can benefit humankind to how world economies can provide a catalyst for sustainable innovation.

Speakers at AI House are to include Yann LeCun (VP of Meta), Kay Firth-Butterfield (CEO of Good Tech Advisory), Amy Webb (CEO of Future Today Institute), Arvind Krishna (CEO of IBM), Jonas Andrulis (CEO of Aleph Alpha), Theresa May (former Prime Minister of the UK), Christian Lindner (Germany's Finance Minister), and many more.

AI House partners and sponsors include the European Commission, European Innovation Council, European AI Forum, Automation Anywhere, EPFL, EY, TÜV AI Lab, and many more. Forbes, Handelsblatt, and Devex are AI House’s media partners.

The AI House is perfectly positioned in the heart of the Davos promenade. Just 750 meters from the congress center, our central location ensures seamless access to all the key events in Davos. Find AI House on Promenade 68, Davos Platz.

AI House will cover five major themes throughout the week. Monday will center on the current state of AI. On Tuesday, we’ll dive into AI’s opportunities and risks. Wednesday will focus on applications of AI. Thursday will look toward the next frontier. On Friday, we’ll wrap up the week with a review and outlook to the future.

Faheem Ahamed, Group CMO of G42, said: “At G42, we embrace a global, inclusive approach to the future of AI. As the Initiator Partner of AI House Davos, we eagerly anticipate engaging with organizations and individuals who share our dedication to leading-edge scientific research, transformative AI applications, and effective regulation. Together, we can accelerate AI's positive impact on society and the global economy, cultivating an ecosystem that fuels innovation while steadfastly upholding ethical standards in the advancement and integration of this transformative technology.”

Masami Hagiya, Director of UTokyo Institute for AI and Beyond, said: “As AI technologies spread, all aspects of human society are affected and need to change to build a better world. The multi-stakeholder approach of AI House is a suitable framework for discussing issues from different perspectives of human society. The panel on ‘AI Governance and Safety: G7 Hiroshima AI process’ is a typical topic involving multiple stakeholders. Also, UTokyo Institute for AI and Beyond will host ‘AI and Higher Education,’ focusing on how higher education should evolve as generative AI gradually replaces many aspects of human intelligence. ‘Harmony of Coexistence’ will touch on human intelligence and AI from various perspectives.”

Dr. Rasmus Rothe, CTO and Co-Founder of Merantix, said: “What the AI landscape really needs now in order to thrive is a vibrant community bringing together all the different stakeholders, from investors, startups, academics, regulators, government leaders, and corporates, to discuss AI’s future, learn about AI’s current application in the real world, and create some meaningful new collaborations leveraging AI’s potential. That’s why we initiated AI House, and it’s why Davos is the perfect venue for these discussions.”

Evan Sparks, Vice President and General Manager for AI Solutions and Supercomputing Cloud, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, said: “AI will have a transformative societal impact. As a fundamental technology, AI will solve complex scientific challenges and make breakthroughs in drug discovery, provide accurate medical diagnosis faster, predict and prevent catastrophic weather events, and advance renewable energy to help us transition to a net-zero world. However, to make AI beneficial to humanity, we must make it accessible, sustainable, and responsible, and the power of collaboration will help us get there. As co-initiators of AI House Davos, we look forward to being a part of an important initiative that will bring together stakeholders across private and public sectors to design, develop, and deliver efficient and ethical AI solutions to benefit the greater good.”

Dr. Alexander Ilic, Founder and Executive Director of ETH AI Center, said: “In the imminent future, we anticipate many breakthroughs in AI research to catalyze significant advancements towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals – marking a new era of progress and innovation. From education to healthcare to sustainability, AI is a technology that should be accessible, trustworthy, and safe for everybody. The AI House Davos therefore serves as a central hub, fostering and expediting collaboration between global key stakeholders from academia, industry, NGOs, start-ups, and civil society, all dedicated to realizing our shared vision.”

Laure Willemin, Executive Vice President of Data, Analytics & AI at Swisscom, said: “The AI House Davos is the start of a joint journey towards a common understanding of AI. Switzerland is the right place to host the AI pioneers from all over the world to meet, connect and shape AI. As one of the most competitive and innovative countries, with its renowned universities, Switzerland plays a leading role in AI research and AI development. Swisscom is excited to be part of this journey and committed to develop trusted AI solutions to the benefit of Switzerland.”

About Merantix

Merantix is the world’s largest Artificial Intelligence investment platform, which builds and invests in AI ventures to tackle the most pressing issues of our times. The platform consists of a research & development arm, Merantix Momentum; a co-development and largest co-working space for AI in Europe, Merantix AI Campus; and the AI venture building and investment arm, Merantix. Backed by tech investors such as Transpose Platform, W.K. Kellogg Foundation, SoftBank and various European family offices, Merantix has over 200 employees working on AI across all industries.

About ETH AI Center

ETH AI Center is the central hub for research in artificial intelligence at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zürich (ETH Zürich). It brings together researchers of AI foundations, applications, and implications across all departments. With more than 110 professors, ETH AI Center connects some 1600 researchers from all disciplines into a tightly knit community, fostering research excellence, industry innovation, and AI entrepreneurship to promote trustworthy, accessible, and inclusive AI systems.

About Swisscom

Swisscom, Switzerland’s leading telecoms company and one of its leading IT companies, is headquartered in Ittigen, close to the capital city Berne. Outside Switzerland, Swisscom has a presence on the Italian market in the guise of Fastweb. 2022 over 19,000 employees generated sales of CHF 11,112 million. It is 51% Confederation-owned and is one of Switzerland’s most sustainable and innovative companies. More than 350 employees build Data Analytics and AI solutions across all Swisscom activities, like advanced chatbots for improved Customer Experience and Service or improved self-healing capabilities of the network for superior stability.

About the Institute for AI and Beyond

The Institute for AI and Beyond was established as a center of excellence by the Beyond AI Joint Project, a collaborative initiative launched by the University of Tokyo and SoftBank, bringing together the leading talents and knowledge of the world. The Institute promotes basic research (mid- and long-term research) that aims to create new academic fields by integrating fundamental technology research of AI and other fields with applied research (high-cycle research) that aims to apply AI to various social and industrial issues. For more information, visit: beyondai.jp

About HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com

About G42

G42 is a global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence capabilities for a better tomorrow. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating around the world, G42 champions AI as a powerful force for good. Its people are constantly reimagining what technology can do, applying advanced thinking and innovation to accelerate progress and tackle society’s most pressing problems.

G42 is driving change in the region and beyond, joining forces with nations, corporations, and individuals to create the infrastructure for tomorrow’s world. From molecular biology to space exploration and everything in between, G42 realizes exponential possibilities, today.

For further information, visit www.g42.ai

