Dubai, UAE: Nasdaq listed FTFT Capital have launched a #CryptoCredibility campaign designed to help students be more well versed with blockchain and cryptocurrencies. The campaign focuses on positively engaging students to help them gain a stronger understanding of the technology and lift their confidence.

The campaign is the brainchild of Ola Lind, Director - FTFT Capital and Global Blockchain Business Council UAE Ambassador whose vision is to short bridge the gap between mass adoption and the current dynamics of the crypto ecosystem by providing a platform for blockchain innovation and education.

Three students have managed to secure an internship with guest speaker Ed H., founder of TakeCapital and an active GBBC member; and as a result of the first session that was held at Murdoch University Dubai led by the speaker Dr Neda Keshavarzi, Research Development Specialist at FTFT Capital Investments.

The hour-long interactive session introduced the young adults to the world of cryptocurrency, talking about the different kinds of cryptocurrencies, their uses and a brief introduction on how to get started. FTFT Capital is leveraging its employees, customers and contacts for this campaign to offer students a hands-on-immersive learning experience and the opportunity whenever possible to secure employment or internships that will allow them to learn alongside industry leaders, develop their own projects, and hone their skills and expertise in the sector.

Gearing up the rest 26% of the population

A report by YouGov showed that 68% of young adults (18-24) in the UAE are seeking to invest in cryptocurrencies in the next 5 years; however 20% of them stated that they don't have enough knowledge about it.

And with social media often portraying cryptocurrency as a get-rich-quick scheme, it has ensnared a large number of young adults and students who, fearful of missing out, invest without adequate information or investigation.

“With major improvements taking place in the crypto and blockchain field, we want the younger generation to look at this as a full-fledged career path rather than just an investment,” said Ola Lind, Director of FTFT Capital.

Empowering the students of the $26 billion industry through hands-on-learning

With a transaction value of $26 billion, the UAE is currently the third largest Crypto market in the Middle East, after only Turkey and Lebanon. Despite the fact that the internet is packed with online learning material, there are relatively few opportunities to put your knowledge into practice. This attempt to empower students will accelerate the UAE's development and improve their standing in the Middle East making them the main hub for blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

Through this program, FTFT Capital is harnessing the talents of their staff and their connections to provide the best experiences to the students. Along with their technical expertise, the speakers offer a personal touch to the campaign by discussing their own experiences, such as Ed's, who first became active in the cryptocurrency industry when Bitcoin was just worth 0.6 USD.

Do you research before you invest

With so much buzz about cryptocurrencies on social media, it's no surprise that queries about the "safest crypto investment," "how to invest," and "platforms to trust" began to stream in.

"I read 25 whitepapers every day" "It is absolutely indisputable that you read at least 5 whitepapers every day and familiarize yourself with the entire concept before you start investing," said Ed H.

A bid to strengthen the Nation's move in becoming the industry hub for Blockchain and Crypto

This move by FTFT Capital comes in support of Dubai's bid to become the industry hub for blockchain and cryptocurrencies, urging the youth to take an active part in this vision by educating themselves about the know-how of the technology and understating its potential and risk.

-Ends-

About FTFT Capital

FTFT Capital Investments LLC. is a blockchain investment company, a subsidiary of the New York-based Future Fintech Group Inc. (Nasdaq: FTFT), headquartered in Dubai, UAE. The Fintech holding company pursues investments in various fintech subsidiaries by introducing unconventional technology and expertise to drive innovation and growth in the digital payment ecosystem.

For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/FTFTCapital

For Media Enquiries, please contact Matrix PR

Shirin Zemmo: Shirin@matrixdubai.com

Krishika Mahesh: Krishika@matrixdubai.com