Pack your bags, book your flights, and get ready to go on an adventure of a lifetime because summer is finally here! For many vacationers throughout the GCC, this most carefree of seasons means ticking off as many items on their bucket lists as possible. For others, it means retreating to a tranquil, idyllic setting with loved ones and simply disconnecting from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts offers the best of both worlds, whether you are looking for a short weekend trip or a longer getaway. From outdoor escapades across some of the most breathtaking vacation spots and the most exquisite local culinary delights to world-class spa treatments and other engaging activities for you and your loved ones, Four Seasons is here to offer the truest sense of what it means to experience a "home-away-from-home."

Paradise in the Maldives is Just a Flight Away

Experience ultimate island living and luxurious relaxation at Four Seasons Resorts Maldives in Kuda Huraa. The resort’s spectacular Water Villas offer breathtaking ocean views with infinity pools, hammocks, swing couches, and shaded sun pavilions. The extended sun deck leads to a private open-air pavilion, ideal for dining, spa treatments, or yoga. All of these and much more set the perfect backdrop for your very own island adventure, creating the most ideal setting for a summer of unforgettable memories.

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru seamlessly blends natural beauty and seclusion. Its beach accommodations provide unmatched views of the picturesque UNESCO Biosphere painted in stunning shades of blue as far as the eye can see. Take in the tranquil scenery and unwind with a loved one on front-row loungers, hammocks, or swinging sofa seats, all in the privacy of your very own little getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city. The upgraded accommodation types feature luxurious interiors and expansive outdoor spaces. From the Premier Oceanfront Bungalow with Pool to the tranquil Beach Villa with Pool, each detail is thoughtfully crafted.

Tranquillity and luxury converge to create the ultimate retreat at the Four Seasons Private Island at Voavah. This secluded haven within a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve offers an exclusive-use private island experience that makes you feel as though you’ve stepped into dreamscape of lush natural beauty combined with unrivalled comfort beyond the wildest imaginations. However, the dream is very real, brought to life with opulent amenities such as seven bedrooms, a Beach House, dive and water sports center, Ocean of Consciousness Spa, and a lavish 18.9-meter yacht, the island becomes your personal sanctuary. Unwind, explore, connect, and celebrate against the mesmerizing backdrop of the Maldivian oceanic paradise.

Discover Your Personal Path to Healing and Wellbeing in Thailand

Ensconced in mesmerizing tropical abundance, Thailand’s profound beauty and compelling culture lends itself naturally to wellbeing and consciousness. At the Four Seasons Resorts Thailand, which includes Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai, Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, and Tented Camp Golden Triangle, captivating landscapes serve as a backdrop to an exclusive range of wellness experiences.

Koh Samui invites guests to discover the wisdom of ancient Thai wellness at the award-winning Secret Garden Spa, where traditional techniques of massage and a variety of home-grown herbs and medicinal plants are interwoven into an exclusive range of signature therapies.

Deep in the bamboo jungles of the Golden Triangle is a path to wellness and an adventure on its own. Guests can enjoy this luxury escape’s tented accommodations and connect with nature through an immersive digital detox. Guests can join an early kilometre-long hike up to Camp Peak, where they are rewarded with glorious sunrise views over the horizon.

With a legacy of over two decades, Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai is a true reflection of the spiritual heartland of Thailand with easy access to cycling, Muay Thai, tennis, meditative yoga, and many more forms of dynamic wellness. Wrapped in verdant rice fields and overlooking the mystical peaks of Doi Suthep, guests are encouraged to embrace a life lived in balance – integrating body, mind, and soul.

After completing a personalised wellness journey, the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok At Chao Phraya River, Thailand’s ultimate urban resort, is the perfect place to unwind in style. The Perfect 10 package offers unsurpassed privacy and luxury, ideal for large groups and families. The Perfect 10 package also extends to the Resort’s Riverside Terrace Suite with a private rooftop terrace offering stunning views of the Chao Phraya River. The ultra-luxurious Riverfront Penthouse Suite features three spacious bedrooms, located on a private floor and featuring a massive terrace with an outdoor plunge pool. This suite is a true oasis of calm in the heart of the bustling capital city.

Egypt Like You’ve Never Seen it Before

Egypt remains one of the most popular summer destinations in the Arab world, and over the years, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts has opened up new ways to explore the jewel of the Nile and all its wonders. For guests seeking an iconic beachfront getaway this summer, Four Seasons Hotel Alexandria at San Stefano offers an urban-resort set-up that captures all of the city’s historical glamor. Visitors can enjoy scenic sea views from the comfort of their rooms and suites, including a range of new villas with private pools, and gardens that provide couples and families with ultimate privacy. Diverse dining experiences, with a special focus on the freshest local seafood, are all available at the Beach Restaurant and Lounge.

Along a one-kilometre stretch of private palm-lined beachfront lies one of the touristic gems of the Red Sea coast. The Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt invites sunseekers to sleek and spacious suites, sunlit pools, an ancient-Egyptian inspired spa and over twelve restaurants and lounges. The Resort’s recent expansion has created even more accommodation options, including the two-bedroom Imperial Suite which boasts its own full-sized swimming pool and expansive Red Sea views. The Palace comes with its own vast wrap-around terrace and private pool, while the Junior Suite with Plunge Pool, a romantic one-bedroom hideaway, is perfect for couples looking to sunbathe in privacy or dine under the stars.

Picturesque and Off-the-Beaten-Path European Destinations

A European summer means much more than a visit to tried-and-trusted metropolitan destinations, and Four Seasons is ready to prove just that with exclusive getaways that will change the way guests experience Europe forever. Indulge in the ultimate seaside retreat at Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens, where secluded bungalows and suites complete with private pools and spacious terraces await. Start your day with a delectable in-room breakfast made with locally sourced ingredients. Pamper yourself at the Resort’s spa or an expertly-curated cultural experience before dining at nearly a dozen restaurants and lounges, including Michelin star Mediterranean cuisine at Pelagos and Matsuhisa Athens, home of the world-famous Nobu cuisine.

Experience elegance, serenity, and exquisite comfort at Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel. Picture yourself exploring the elegant five-bedroom Villa Beauchamp, making your way through the lush gardens, only to be greeted by the sight of a 16-meter swimming pool, and then finally unwinding in the villa’s state-of-the-art entertainment center. The adjacent Pavilion offers extra space and privacy with two bedrooms, ensuite bathrooms, and private terraces, making this the perfect European summer getaway. End the day with a romantic four-course dinner, prepared by the Michelin-starred Executive Chef Yoric Tièche amidst the fragrant Mediterranean greenery.

Reconnect with loved ones in the Mont Blanc Suite at Four Seasons Hotel Megève. This intimate sanctuary on the top floor offers stunning views of the Aravis Mountain range. Explore the natural wonders and engage in revitalizing, year-round activities. After rejuvenating at the opulent spa, savor the culinary delights at any of the nine restaurants and lounges, including La Dame de Pic – Le 1920 by Anne-Sophie Pic, the world’s most Michelin-distinguished female chef.

Set Sail for Your Next Island Adventure

Four Seasons has even more island escapes instore that embody the true essence of tropical bliss. Tap into Bali's vibrant energy at Four Seasons Resort Bali At Jimbaran Bay, nestled along a calm bay with breathtaking views and authentic arts offerings. Immerse yourself in Balinese culture with experiences like A Day in the Life of a Balinese Farmer for children or the exclusive Sayan Valley Picnic for couples.

Cool off in the secluded tropical paradise of Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita amidst crystal-clear waters and lush landscapes, enjoying all-villa accommodations with private pools and gardens. Mauritius at Anahita offers memorable experiences for couples, small families and larger multi-generational families alike.

Rediscover yourself on a private coral beach at Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island. This unique property promises spiritual serenity with sunset yoga and plenty of aquatic adventures including paddleboarding and kayaking. Each accommodation, from the Ocean-View Pool Villas to the Seven Bedroom Presidential Villa, offers a private garden and swimming pool. Delight in a range of dining options, including unforgettable private dinners at the Lighthouse Restaurant.

-Ends-

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 122 hotels and resorts, and 48 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world’s best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.