Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, managed by Hospitality Management Holding (HMH), congratulates its team on a year of superb CSR initiatives that were applied in 2021.

The hotel’s mangrove planting project in Ajman was aimed at reducing the harmful greenhouse gases which causes climatic changes, as well as protecting these stunning local ecosystems.

On World Clean-up Day, they announced their new solution for reducing plastics waste by distributing reusable bags stitched by in-house tailors using recycling discarded linen. Another eco-friendly recycling initiative was carried out in collaboration with DGrade’s Simple Bottles, where the hotel’s PET (polyethylene terephthalate) waste is now converted into high-quality yarn for textile production. Towards the end of Q3 the ‘Swap & Shop’ event was organised where the colleagues’ pre-loved clothes and accessories were sold for the price of just AED 1.00 per item, with proceeds going to humanitarian causes.

Throughout 2021, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel took part in the “For Our Emirates We Plant” initiative from Emirates Environmental Group, converting a long-term waste management program into tree planting:

‘Green Call Project’, donating 56 used gadgets for recycling ‘Clean Up UAE Campaign’ in December ‘Can Collection Drive’ (101 kg of aluminum cans collected in 10 weeks for recycling) ‘One Root, One Communi-Tree Initiative’ – collecting 2,667 kg of cartons, papers, old newspapers/magazines in just two weeks Planting of two native trees in Al Minae, south of Ras Al Khaimah.

Health initiatives included comprehensive dental check-ups and treatments onsite for employees, a ‘Breast Cancer Awareness’ talk for female colleagues during ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Month’, and a friendly volleyball tournament for hotel staff to mark World Mental Health Day.

‘I am very proud of the way that our team members have dedicated their time and ideas to launch some fantastic community initiatives in 2021,’ commented Iftikhar Hamdani, Area General Manager for Northern Emirates. ‘The happiness and well-being of our guests is always at the front of our minds, that goes without saying. Ensuring that we have a positive impact on people and our environment is also very important to us, and we continue to build great partnerships with local environmental groups, as well as looking for ways to promote the health and well-being of our hard-working colleagues.’

About Bahi Hotels and Resorts

Bahi Hotels and Resorts, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding – was launched in 2012 in Ajman as the first alcohol-free hotel. Bahi Hotels & Resorts is an upscale 5-Star brand that has been designed to offer discerning travellers a whole new experience in a luxurious, distinctive and relaxing environment. Superlative level of service, meticulous attention to detail and refinement places it at par with leading, internationally acclaimed luxury brands. Bahi Ajman Palace hotels provide its guests with 1st class services and luxurious facilities. Set on a private beach, the hotel includes a wide range of rooms equipped with the finest facilities. It also provides guests with an exceptional culinary dining experience in addition to its leisure facilities that include a lifestyle club, luxurious spa and a pool. It is also equipped with venues that can hold corporate meetings or grand weddings. The hotel provides its guests a heritage retreat with a contemporary spirit.

About HMH

Founded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holding is a fully integrated hotel management company that prides itself for being the largest operator in the dry sector within the region. HMH provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of world-class management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from luxury to lifestyle. These include Bahi Hotels & Resorts, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels. HMH’s strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. The existing portfolio is located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, with a pipeline of hotels under development to grow HMH’s regional footprint even further.

