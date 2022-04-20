Italy-based premium perfume brand Fratelli Diamanti will present its new collection of Oriental and European-blended notes in the Middle East.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- The Middle East is fast becoming the preferred geography of growth for global perfume brands thanks to fact that in this region, fragrances embody a lifestyle choice. Fratelli Diamanti, a premium perfume brand founded in Italy by renowned perfume artists the Elmas Brothers - Ceyhan and Erhan, ranks among the best fragrances in the world and is now preparing to present its latest collection in 19 special concept stores located in the Middle East.

“Our goal is to be the leading trend setter in the perfume sector”

Ceyhan Elmas, Co-Founder of Fratelli Diamanti explained of the brand, which has entered the Middle East market with great speed to become one of the regions best-selling fragrances: "We are delighted that our brand, which we established in Italy's Milan, has had such great success in the Middle East region and that it has become one of the most desired fragrances both globally and regionally. Riding on the wave of this success, we have created our latest fragrance series the 'Diamond Collection' which is a blend of the kinds of iconic Oriental and European notes that we are currently interested in. Our aim is to be one of the trend-setters of the global perfume sector, especially in the Middle East.”

Bringing Italian style to the Middle East

Bringing the Italian style of "bella figura" to the world of fragrances, Fratelli Diamanti operates through 25 specific concept stores in 8 countries and is represented in the Middle East in Qatar, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Oman, Yemen, Libya, Palestine, Israel, and Istanbul. Ceyhan Elmas further added that they will continue to match their unique fragrances with perfume lovers in the region, stating, “We aim to increase our store numbers in the Middle East region to 30 and - together with our latest Diamond Collection, which embodies the fragrance of different cultures - our goal is to continue to lead the sector. We also intend to continue our growth in different global markets and especially in Europe.”

