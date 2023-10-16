FP7McCann is thrilled to announce its remarkable success at the 45th annual Loeries Advertising Awards, held in Cape Town last week. This momentous occasion not only marks the 45th anniversary of the esteemed event but also underscores a triumphant year for FP7McCann, solidifying its position as a global creative leader.

In a display of creative excellence, FP7McCann secured an impressive array of accolades, including 2 Gold Awards, 2 Silver Awards, 3 Bronze Awards, and the prestigious Grand Prix. These accolades were spread across diverse brands and categories, further reinforcing the agency's reputation as an industry powerhouse, both regionally and on the international stage.

As the premier award in Africa and the Middle East recognizing and celebrating outstanding achievements in the advertising and brand communication industry, a Loerie award stands as the highest honor for innovation and creativity in our region.

Tarek Miknas, CEO of FP7McCann MENAT, commented, “Being rewarded and recognized for creativity at the Loeries is the result of strong and quality relationships nurtured by both agency and client. It gives me great pleasure to see ideas that have produced significant results be equally valued for their originality and creativity.”

Federico Fanti, Chief Creative Officer of FP7McCann, said "This victory is a validation of the outstanding creativity of our agency and of our region. We are extremely grateful to Babyshop, Heinz, The Clooney Foundation for Justice and The Testicular Cancer Society for their bravery and their trust in our creative acumen."

FP7McCann's triumphant performance at the 45th Loeries Festival underscores its unwavering commitment to pushing creative boundaries and delivering excellence to clients, setting the stage for a promising future of innovative endeavours and continued success.

-ENDS-

About FP7/MENA:

FP7McCann is a full service advertising agency, established in Beirut in 1968 and is the flagship agency of the MCN group. FP7McCann is one of the largest regional ad agency networks and is part of McCann Worldgroup. FP7McCann has 14 offices in 14 countries and its services include fully integrated marketing solutions, advertising, digital, social and production.

The agency network has won the praise of the Global creative and communication community for the work it has consistently produced for the past many years. FP7McCann MENAT has been the ‘Network of the Year’ and FP7McCann Dubai the ‘Agency of the Year’ at the MENA Effie’s Awards for eight consecutive years. As per the WARC 100 rankings, in 2021, FP7McCann were ranked as the most effective agency office in the World.

For more information, please visit: www.fp7mccann.com

About The Loeries:

As Africa and the Middle East’s premier award that recognises, rewards, inspires and fosters creative excellence in the advertising and brand communication industry, winning a Loerie is the highest accolade for creativity and innovation across our region.

The Loeries, a proudly not-for-profit company, promotes and supports creativity by helping marketers, agencies and consumers appreciate the value of fresh thinking, innovative ideas and outstanding execution.