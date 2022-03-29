Nairobi, Kenya - Family Planning 2030 (FP2030), the global family planning partnership that launched its second decade in 2021, today announced the location of the much-anticipated office in East Africa: Nairobi, Kenya, where it will be hosted by Amref Health Africa.
Amref works to increase sustainable health access to communities in Africa through solutions in human resources for health, health services delivery and investments in health. FP2030’s East and Southern Africa Hub is one of four new offices to be launched this year under, in addition to the existing North America and European Hub. The regional hubs will coordinate and support country-specific activities, as well as linking these efforts to a strong regional and global network.
“Building on the strengths and successes of FP2020, we’re accelerating progress that ensures our efforts are country-led and remain globally connected,” said Dr. Samukeliso Dube, FP2030’s executive director. “We know that with Amref as our host partner, we are very well placed to succeed.”
The host organization was chosen through a rigorous and transparent selection process led by members of FP2030’s Transition Oversight Group. Amref is a well-established and well-respected organization with a mission that aligns with the values of FP2030. By locating the hub in Nairobi and within Amref, FP2030 partners in the region will have better access to the FP2030 network, and deeper relationships across member countries.
“It is our goal to foster a truly country-led commitment process not only by ensuring countries can set their own goals, but also to facilitate better and more consistent connections with other FP2030 partners in the region, creating stronger programs and accountability mechanisms,” said Dr. Dube. “We believe regional hubs put countries and regional partners in the driver's seat for agenda setting, monitoring progress and collaboration.”
Dr. Dube and Dr. Gitahi, Global CEO, Amref Health Africa, formally launched the new hub in a video announcement and outlined their vision for the new hub’s work on family planning in Africa.
Dr. Dube also spoke with Halima Shariff, Director of Advance Family Planning Tanzania, on the latest episode of The Pulse of Family Planning with Dr. T to talk about the future of family planning. The Pulse brings together family planning experts and activists from around the world to discuss sexual and reproductive health with Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng, United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health.
Kenya has already launched its own national commitment, with Dr. Isaak Bashir, Head of Department of Family Health, Ministry of Health, and Dr. Mohamed Sheikh, Director General of National Council for Population and Development (NCPD), making their joint announcement at an FP2030 global event in November 2021. The government of Kenya has pledged to increase Kenya’s modern contraceptive prevalence rate for married women from 58% to 64% by 2030 and reduce unmet need for family planning for all women from 14% to 10% by 2030.
