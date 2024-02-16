Jeddah, Saudi Arabia:- Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, a Saudi leader in comprehensive and integrated moving and logistics services since 1979, today announced new and effective logistics solutions. These solutions are designed to secure the availability of international freight services within both Saudi Arabia and Jordan, efficiently addressing the current challenges faced by the logistics sector due to the crises in the Red Sea.

The new freight services provided include the establishment of new corridors as detailed below, with the understanding that the expected times are contingent upon the completion of the necessary customs documents:

From Jebel Ali Port in Dubai to Jeddah: 5 days.

From Jebel Ali Port in Dubai to Riyadh: 3 days.

From King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam to Jeddah: 3 days.

From King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam to Riyadh: 2 days.

From Jebel Ali Port to Jordan: 7 days.

Nizar Al Mana, CEO of Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, said: "As a one of the most trusted specialists in comprehensive and integrated logistics within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we have launched new and effective logistics solutions aimed at saving costs and time for the business sectors in both Saudi Arabia and Jordan."

Established in 1979, Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, a Saudi leader in comprehensive and integrated moving and logistics services, has become a cornerstone in the moving and logistics sector, offering comprehensive and integrated services. With over four decades of expertise, the company has earned a distinguished reputation as one of the most trusted providers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Its partnerships and robust relations with leading international organizations—including IATA, FIATA, IAM, and FIDI—underscores its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

About Four Winds Saudi Arabic Limited

The company initially started by providing its moving services to diplomats, dignitaries, and residents within Saudi Arabia and abroad. High demand led its management to expand and innovate, positioning it as a standout logistics firm by the 1980s. It achieved successful projects across various domains, such as oil refineries, water desalination, telecoms, energy, electricity, petrochemicals, and the diplomatic community.

Partnerships and solid international relationships enable Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited to offer its services to and from any location in the world. These services span a variety of areas including, but not limited to, antiques and artwork, live events, personal luggage, medicines and pharmaceuticals, general cargo, perishable items, and hazardous materials. The company provides a comprehensive moving and logistics services encompassing domestic and international moving, furniture relocation, warehousing, supply chain management, customs clearance, packaging, refrigerated logistics, and international air and sea freight. It caters to a diverse range of sectors such as project management, engineering and construction, exhibitions and events, oil and chemical refineries, general industries needs, large-scale projects, healthcare, technology and renewable energy, military, food, and hospitality.

