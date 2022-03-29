Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Fortress Strategies Ltd., a subsidiary of JGroup, a regional holding company with a vast portfolio of subsidiaries and investments across the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and United States, today announced the renewal of their exclusive partnership with Al Iraqiya TV with an aim to simplify and boost the customer experience for regional and international marketers.

According to the renewed contract, Al Iraqiya TV will continue to be exclusively represented by Fortress Strategies for advertising within the region to simplify and elevate the experience for regional and international advertisers.

The renewed partnership will see Fortress Strategies represent Al Iraqiya TV exclusively in the region, serving millions of viewers and an expanding advertiser base. The partnership will also explore new avenues of revenue for advertisers as well as introduce innovative services and initiatives that will guide them into targeting the right audience at the right time and place.

Al Iraqiya TV is one of the leading satellite networks in Iraq. The Al Iraqiya network offers its audience an exceptionally diversified bouquet of programs catering for a wide array of tastes including various movies, documentaries, musicals, children, entertainment, and sports shows.

Commenting on their partnership, Patrick Haber, Vice President of JGroup said “We are grateful to continue our collaboration with Al Iraqiya TV in a very competitive market. JGroup holds a very strong presence in the Iraq region. Our milestone and renewal is considered to be testament to our relentless efforts and positioning as a pioneer in the industry in Iraq. This is an addition to a long-lasting portfolio with owning the largest billboard company reaching millions of viewers and serving the advertising scene in Iraq, ”

JGroup was established in 2003 and is led by serial entrepreneur, Imad Jomaa. The conglomerate was built with an aim to connect businesses and people with new opportunities and possibilities.

-Ends-

About Al Iraqiya TV

Al Iraqiya TV is a satellite and terrestrial public broadcaster and television network in Iraq under IMN (Iraqi Media Network) and its considered one from the top Iraqi TV stations

About JGroup

JGROUP is a multinational holding founded and headed by Imad Jomaa. Operating in more than 35 countries, our offices are located in the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Turkey, Nigeria, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan, and India. Aiming at encompassing diverse business fields, the group’s business scope includes media representation,billboards, technology, AI, BIG DATA, production, health and beauty, e-commerce as well as contracting and construction.

PR Contact

Sara Al Qarout

FleishmanHillard Dubai

sara.alqarout@fleishman.com