Dubai UAE: FORM Hotel, the 136-room boutique luxury hotel and the only Design Hotels property in the Middle East, has been crowned as the ‘Best Boutique Hotel in Dubai 2022’ by the most acclaimed International Travel Awards 2022. The award-winning hotel has been rewarded for showcasing itself as a brilliant representative of exemplary services in the Global tourism industry.

The International Travel Awards recognizes and reward excellent performers in the Travel & Tourism industry such as Hotels, Resorts, Tourism Boards, Travel Companies, Attractions & etc. The jury evaluation comprises the organising committee of International Travel Awards and Tourism industry professionals around the world.

Commenting on the path-breaking win, Houssam Mansour, General Manager of FORM Hotel, says, “We are delighted to be recognized as the Best Boutique Hotel and extend our heartfelt gratitude to the International Travel Awards 2022. This recognition is an affirmation of our contributions, commitment and dedication to offering guests relentless service and exceptional amenities. We continue to strive to promote teamwork in ensuring smooth functioning and keep our valued guests satisfied”.

FORM Hotel has earned top nominations in different categories of the world-renowned travel awards. The hotel looks forward to many more wins in the future.

About Form Hotel Dubai

FORM Hotel Dubai is the first and only hotel in the Middle East certified by the Design Hotels group. Featuring timeless design and elements, spacious and modern rooms, and custom-designed furniture by contemporary artists. every space in FORM Hotel is meant to linger in your mind much longer than expected. This is the space where new friendships are born, a place that you can call home and where cultural aspects of the Dubai heritage are embedded in the architecture and interior décor.

About Design Hotels

Design Hotels is an exclusive portfolio of carefully selected privately owned and operated properties around the globe, each with a solely unique character, personality and distinctive creative expression. Uniting properties worldwide, Design Hotels reflects the vision of independent hoteliers. They represent the "Originals", those who symbolize the determination for genuine, culturally rooted hospitality and cutting-edge design and architecture. Every chosen hotel is iconic in its own distinct way and provides an individual hotel experience reflective of the passion of an independent hotelier, whose attention to detail is reflected in the cultural authenticity and sincere hospitality that is founded and enriched by thought-provoking design.