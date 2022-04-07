P&G reaffirms commitment to local communities in Ramadan with Carrefour and Al Jalila Foundation partnerships

Dubai, UAE: Ramadan is upon us to remind us to take time for spiritual reflection, self-improvement and growth while helping those in need and bringing families and communities even closer together. As a corporate Force for Good, Procter & Gamble (P&G) is continuing with its endeavors to support communities and people, a practice that has been ingrained in the company’s culture for more than a century. This year, P&G has teamed up with Carrefour retail outlets to support Al Jalila Foundation as part of the “Choose Wise, Save Lives” campaign this Ramadan, running from 10 April to 17 April.

Al Jalila Foundation, a member of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, is establishing the first comprehensive cancer charity hospital in Dubai ‘Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital’ - bringing together leading expertise to manage prevention, diagnosis and treatment under one roof. P&G will donate funds to advance local medical research in cancer relief under the concept of “Every donation makes a difference” at Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital, which provides life-saving care, while supporting cutting-edge research for cancer relief.

Dr. Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO at Al Jalila Foundation said: “In the United Arab Emirates, approximately 4,500 new cases of cancer are reported yearly and as per studies, it is the third leading cause of deaths. The establishment of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital is essential as we strive towards bringing the best healthcare solutions for the local community throughout the UAE, at the benefit of all. We appreciate P&G’s longstanding support and dedication towards heightened medical research and patient relief and we truly look forward to bringing this new initiative to life for the prosperity of those in need.”

P&G, in association with Carrefour retail outlets across the UAE, will engage patrons during the month of giving to spread hope and healing to cancer patients. The funds will support the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital, which sets to provide life-saving treatment and medical care to patients in need. Patients will be accepted from anywhere in the United Arab Emirates and the medical services provided would either be free of charge or highly subsidized to alleviate the financial burden of patients, who are unable to afford quality healthcare.

Omar Channawi, CEO, P&G Middle East, East & West Africa and General Export Markets said: “As a Force for Good, P&G believes in stepping up and giving back to the communities where we operate, and we aim to make a difference to the lives of our consumers. P&G is a long-term supporter of Al Jalila Foundation, who is continuously improving lives, and we are honored to be able to contribute towards cancer relief for the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital.”

Shoppers keen to contribute to the initiative this Ramadan, by purchasing P&G products at Carrefour retail outlets across the UAE from 10 April to 17 April. Brands participating in the initiative include Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Crest, Always, Downy, Herbal Essences, Pampers, Olay, and Ariel.

About P&G

P&G serves nearly five billion people around the world with its brands. The company has one of the most robust portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and in-depth information about P&G and its brands.

About Al Jalila Foundation

Al Jalila Foundation was founded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai in 2013, to position Dubai and the UAE at the forefront of medical innovation. The Foundation promotes and pursues medical education and research by investing in the UAE’s medical treatment capabilities – providing scholarships to nurture a home-grown generation of medical professionals and support ground-breaking research that addresses health challenges across the region. It is one of 33 member organisations under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum global initiatives, all which seek to improve the Arab world through humanitarian, developmental and community work. Please visit https://www.aljalilafoundation.ae/ for more information.