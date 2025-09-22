Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — FlyNow Arabia Ltd. has secured strategic investments from Den VC, as well as from the Al-Mohaidab, Reslan, and Mehchi family offices from Saudi Arabia and across the MENA region.

These investments will enable FlyNow Arabia to fast-track the localization of its electric air mobility operations in the Kingdom. Over the coming year, the company will establish a regulatory sandbox for testing in Saudi Arabia and begin setting up local manufacturing infrastructure for the FlyNow eCopter — a next-generation modular eVTOL designed for both air taxi and cargo logistics.

“This is a major milestone for us that marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter,” said Yvonne Winter, CEO of FlyNow Arabia Ltd.

“We are truly honored by how warmly the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomes our company and supports our mission to create the sustainable mobility of the future. This partnership is not only a validation of our vision, but also a clear alignment with the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030. Together, with the support of our investors and the Saudi government, we are proud to build a new era of clean, quiet, and affordable 3D mobility — made in the Kingdom.”

The FlyNow eCopter, which includes cargo and passenger variants, is fully electric, ultra-lightweight, and offers industry-leading efficiency with operating costs comparable to a taxi ride. The aircraft flies below 55 dB(A), quieter than a household dishwasher, and is designed for automated flight using proven autopilot technology, enabling faster certification and smoother regulatory adoption.

In addition to its core models, FlyNow is also developing specialized configurations for firefighting and medevac use cases, extending the impact of 3D mobility into critical public service applications where speed, safety, and precision are essential.

The funding supports FlyNow Arabia’s mission to contribute directly to several key pillars of Vision 2030, including logistics innovation, sustainable industrialization, smart mobility, and regional job creation. Manufacturing will be fully localized, supported by strategic industrial partnerships in the Kingdom. The company also gratefully acknowledges the National Industrial Development Center (NIDC) and the Ministry of Investment (MISA) for their continued support and guidance.

“FlyNow represents the future of aviation and mobility. It’s an ambitious platform built to meet tomorrow’s challenges, fully aligned with regulation and the aspirations of Vision 2030, and we are happy to be part of this journey,” said Waleed Khalil, Managing Partner at Den VC.

About FlyNow Aviation

FlyNow Aviation is revolutionizing the future of urban mobility with its fleet of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft called eCopter. These aircraft are designed to solve the growing issues of urban congestion and environmental degradation by offering an on-demand, fast, and efficient mode of transport.

The eCopter family includes one- and two-seater models for personal transportation, a cargo version with a 200 kg payload capable of carrying a standard Euro pallet, as well as dedicated firefighting and rescue models — offering maximum flexibility for diverse urban and regional applications.

About Den VC

Den VC is a US-based venture capital firm operating across Africa, the Arab region and other emerging markets. With a strong commitment to impact, Den invests in technology-enabled startups that address fundamental needs such as financial inclusion, education, healthcare, women’s empowerment, environmental sustainability and job creation. The firm focuses on companies that combine strong unit economics with meaningful social outcomes.