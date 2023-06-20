Paris, France: flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, has been nominated as the 4th Best Low-Cost Airline in the World and kept its leading position as the Best LCC in the Middle East for 2023, for the sixth time in a row, according to the International Skytrax Organization, the global reference for assessing airlines performance.

The annual Skytrax Awards, launched in 1999, are seen as the Oscar of the aviation industry and the most important global standard for excellence among airlines worldwide. This year's award was announced during Paris Air Show, the largest exhibition in the aviation industry and in the presence of the largest airlines worldwide.

Bander Almohanna, CEO of flynas, said: "We take pride in this high-level recognition for flynas as the 4th best LCC worldwide while keeping our ranking as the best LCC in the Middle East. This achievement reflects flynas commitment to developing our top-notch services on the most modern fleet in the region and demonstrates that flynas has competently succeeded in keeping the high quality of its services in parallel with the expansion and growth plan we launched under the slogan We Connect The World to the Kingdom."

Almohanna stressed that flynas' advancement to the fourth rank in the World reflects the progress the Kingdom is witnessing in all fields, notably the air transport system that the leadership has set among the essential pillars of Saudi Vision 2030.

"We strongly believe in the great capabilities of the Kingdom with unlimited potentials, and assuming a leading position in all global sectors is a natural outcome of the vision of the Saudi leadership," he added.

Almohanna expressed his thanks for the tremendous support that all Saudi companies enjoy from the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, may God protect them.

"Winning this prestigious award is a testament to the continued excellence of flynas, which we seek to maintain by consolidating our position as the best LCC in the Middle East, one of the top carriers in this category worldwide, and the owner of the most modern fleet in the region. We signed a new purchase contract for 30 new aircraft after the company's board of directors approved to increase in our orders of new aircraft to 250 aircraft last year, we are taking steps towards strengthening our capabilities to participate effectively in achieving the Strategy for the Civil Aviation Sector in KSA, which aims to reach 300 million passengers and 100 million tourists annually, connecting the Kingdom with 250 international destinations by 2030," Almohanna said.

Skytrax is a non-profit organization, and its awards are the most reliable indicator of performance worldwide in the aviation sector. They announce the winners after conducting a multi-month evaluation including more than 100 countries, carrying out the largest survey of its kind to measure passengers' satisfaction in the World annually.

Adding this year's award to its trophy records, flynas now has six awards from Skytrax as the Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023. The accolade was not awarded in 2020 because of the Corona pandemic.

flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations through its fleet of 48 aircraft with more than 1,500 weekly flights and has flown more than 60 million passengers since its launch in 2007.

