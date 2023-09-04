FlyArystan, Kazakhstan’s Low-Cost Airline, continues to expand its international network with new services to India and Central Asia being launched in the next two months. FlyArystan, part of the Air Astana Group, operates a fleet of 16 A320s and will add two more Airbus A320neo aircraft to its fleet by the end of 2023 to support its ambitious international network expansion.

FlyArystan’s new service from Almaty to New Delhi starts in late September and will be the second service to India with flights from Shymkent to New Delhi having been launched in May 2023. In addition to India, the carrier currently offers services from Kazakhstan to destinations in Azerbaijan, Georgia, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, China, UAE and Uzbekistan.

FlyArystan will additionally commence operations between Astana and Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan in October and is also evaluating the launch of new services to destinations including Abu Dhabi (UAE), Oman and Saudi Arabia during the next stage of its network expansion.

“The launch of FlyArystan in May 2019 has proven to be a tremendous success for Air Astana Group in pioneering the rapid development of low-cost markets in Kazakhstan and Central Asia,” said Peter Foster, President and CEO of Air Astana Group. ”Dramatic growth in demand from a completely new segment of passengers in these markets is being followed by an exciting new phase of international network expansion, with the launch of services to cities in dynamic India and Central Asia markets, plus others in the Middle East on the horizon.”

About FlyArystan

FlyArystan is high quality low-cost airline, based in Kazakhstan. The airline commenced operations in May 2019 and operates a comprehensive network of low fare flights on a fleet of 16 A320 aircraft from bases in Almaty, Astana, Atyrau, Aktau and Shymkent. In 2022, FlyArystan became one of 12 low-cost airlines in the world that received a 4-star rating from Skytrax. FlyArystan was also awarded and recognised as the Best Low-Cost Airline in Central Asia & CIS at the prestigious 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards.

