Middle East Energy proved to be a global stage for the electronic industry to connect, discuss and work toward a sustainable future that propels a green economy. The 47th edition of the leading energy event which took place from March 7 to 9, 2022 saw industry leaders exploring and contributing practical solutions to support energy transition.

As part of the event, Fluke, the global technology leader in the manufacture of compact, professional electronic test and measurement tools and software, showcased a range of state-of-the-art handheld tools as well as new approaches and initiatives, which attracted a lot of attention from visitors and experts. The event provided a unique opportunity to combine knowledge of local projects run by government and private bodies with education about Fluke’s specialist products and approaches designed for the fields of energy and utilities.

As a net-zero future is becoming increasingly important for organizations, Fluke’s commitment to developing innovative solutions for energy loss detection and sustainability enabled interested customers from around the globe to explore the company's wide range of solutions. In addition, Fluke’s team briefed visitors on efficient technologies that can transform the energy and utilities sector with a strong focus on sustainable consumption of energy.

Fayez Al Nobani, Channel Sales Director and Mechatronics Engineer (Middle East and Africa) at Fluke, said: “Following the surge in international demand to drive the energy transition forward, our participation in the event gave us the unique opportunity to engage with customers, partners, and other energy and utility sector stakeholders. In addition to facilitating meet in-person to discuss, debate and understand the prevailing trends within the industry, Middle East Energy presented us a platform to highlight our state-of-the-art sustainability solutions and achievements to help meet global and regional sustainability goals. Several innovative electronic solutions were showcased at MEE 2022, attracting visitors who gained awareness of our easy-to-use tools. The experience has reaffirmed our commitment, competence, and ability to adapt to the shifting technology landscapes and its challenges.”

The latest edition of Middle East Energy was held at the Dubai World Trade Center, following the successful containment of the spread of Covid-19 in the United Arab Emirates, and Dubai in particular, by implementing internationally accepted safety standards.

