Al Ain, United Arab Emirates – After successful embryo auctions in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, the Flanders Foal Auction team will soon be in Al Ain. It is the 7th time Luk Van Puymbroeck and Gerald Lenaerts have organized a live and online auction in the United Arab Emirates. The event, which will see unborn showjumping foals auctioned off, will take place as part of the Al Shira’aa CSI4* competition on Saturday 13th January.

“Last year, we were guests at their international show in Abu Dhabi and that was a great success with an average price of almost 29,000 euros. Regular customers and new buyers – both on-site and online – were very motivated to secure one of the lots and they are happy with the foals born last year. The show in Al Ain should also be magnificent and we are looking forward to presenting our collection there. In any case, the organisation is going to be excellent, as Al Shira'aa had also organised the last auction to perfection,” Gerald Lenaerts and Luk Van Puymbroeck state.

25 embryos have been selected with promising pedigrees. 'Flanders' is thrilled and excited for the upcoming auction. “Because of the large supply of embryos, we have seen in other embryo auctions that the market was cooling down a bit, but that was also true for auctions with young horses and riding horses. We have the impression that at the moment a lot of sales are being made anyway and that the downward spiral is going upwards again. We are also pleased that a number of new customers from Abu Dhabi have agreed to come to Al Ain. Those who fancy a trip to the sun combined with a day of showjumping are of course welcome anyway.”

The collection can be considered very varied. The embryos are sired by 14 different sires. Chacco Blue and Emerald van 't Ruytershof are represented by five offspring each. Two embryos by Ermitage Kalone, Cardento and Comme il Faut are included.

More facts:

6 embryos are out of a 1.60m Grand Prix mare

6 embryos have a granddam who jumped 1.60m Grand Prix

7 embryos have a dam who already produced a 1.60m Grand Prix horse

23 embryos have a granddam who brought 1 or more 1.60m Grand Prix horses, the remaining 2 embryos have a granddam who produced a 1.50m Grand Prix horse

“It is always difficult to pick out highlights because there are so many of them. For example, we have two embryos out of Grand Prix mares known in the Emirates: A Conthargos out of Baloucenta who competed in the World Cup final in Omaha this year with Moufi Owaida Al Karbi, and a Comme il Faut out of Indiana van Klapscheut, who won the CSI2* Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi with Tina Lund,” Gerald Lenaerts says.

“We are also expecting a lot from Ermitage Kalone out of Calleryama, one of the best Casall daughters around. She won the Nations Cup final in Barcelona last year with Gilles Thomas. We even have a Comme il Faut out of the half-sister of Uricas vd Kattevennen, the dam we auctioned as an embryo in Sharjah. It's going to be a great season for those who successfully strike during this embryo auction.”

The auction on Saturday 13 January starts at 8 pm local time (GMT+4) or 5 pm in Belgium (CET). Clipmyhorse.tv will provide the live streaming. Register via the website to bid online.

www.flandersfoalauction.be