With a four-day public holiday starting on 8 July, now is your perfect chance to explore Dubai’s newest wow factor.

Hard to miss, the Museum of the Future is in the heart of Dubai’s Future District, offering entertainment, education and a glimpse into the future for you and your whole family.

Here is a list of five things you can do at the Museum of the Future over Eid al-Adha.

2. Take a ride to space

What better Eid staycation than a trip to a space station?

Blast off in the Falcon Space Capsule to the Orbital Space Station (OSS) Hope on an odyssey of exploration. Get a good feel of humanity’s home in outer space and become part of our community. Onboard OSS Hope, you can learn more about what life could like on a huge space station in the year 2071.

The journey doesn’t stop there!

Continue your voyage as you return back to Earth, where you can escape to a rainforest in the heart of Dubai.

2. Reconnect with yourself

Eid is a chance to pause and reflect on ourselves. The museum’s Al Waha experience is an opportunity for you to explore yourself and indulge in a world that simulates all your senses. You can embark on a journey centred around health and wellbeing.

Al Waha features a new world of therapies. You can explore feeling therapy, connection therapy, and grounding therapy to refresh and restore the natural balance from within.

If you’re looking to take a piece of the experience home with you, you can even create your own personal perfume, based on your unique personality.

A scent from the future, that you’ll never forget.

3. Make memories in the Future

Described as the most beautiful building on earth, it’s no wonder that the Museum of the Future has become a favourite spot to snap selfies.

Get up close and personal with Dubai’s most impressive architectural marvel on the museum’s observation deck.

Another place you’re sure to remember is the Library, a spectacular DNA library of some 2,400 species on display from floor to ceiling.

While at the museum, don’t forget to treat yourself to a coffee from the future, served by our robot barista.

As well as making memories, you can take them away with you.

You can buy mementos from the museum’s retail shop, which will take you back to the museum’s inspirational and immersive experiences anytime you like!.

4. Get hands-on with tomorrow’s tech

The Tomorrow Today exhibition is not to be missed. Get up close and personal with the products and prototypes set to shape the future of waste management, environment, food security, agriculture, and city planning. You can experience all this against the backdrop of the museum’s spectacular interior, where flying robots float and glide from up above.

5. Edutainment for the family

The museum’s Future Heroes zone is the ultimate learning experience for kids.

Designed for children under the age of 10, Future Heroes encourages young minds to make new discoveries about themselves and the world around them. The floor includes a range of educational and fun activities centred on several future-proof skills including curiosity, creativity, confidence, communication, and collaboration.

The activities encourage children to engage in critical thinking while allowing their imaginations to soar.

Future Heroes offers a combination of open-ended play and focused challenges that require problem solving and collaboration. It borrows the best aspects of video games and applies them to a physical environment.

Are you ready to explore the future this Eid al-Adha?

Book your slot online now: https://museumofthefuture.ae/en/book