Fitch Ratings - Dubai: Fitch Ratings has revised Gulf International Bank B.S.C.'s (GIB) Outlook to Positive from Stable and affirmed its Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+'. The bank's Viability Rating (VR) is unaffected by the rating action.

The rating action follows a similar action on Saudi Arabia's sovereign rating on 14 April 2022 (see "Fitch Revises Outlook on Saudi Arabia to Positive; Affirms at 'A' at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn GIB's Support Rating of '2' and Support Rating Floor of 'BBB+' as they are no longer relevant to the agency's coverage following the publication of our updated Bank Rating Criteria on 12 November 2021. In line with our updated criteria, we have assigned the bank a Government Support Rating (GSR) of 'bbb+'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

GIB's IDRs are driven by its GSR and reflect a high probability of support from the Saudi authorities if needed, despite the bank being licensed and headquartered in Bahrain. The Positive Outlook on GIB's Long-Term IDR reflects that on Saudi's sovereign rating.

Fitch's assessment considers a long record of support by the Saudi authorities and a strong ability to provide it, as reflected by Saudi Arabia's rating (A/Positive), given the sovereign's large external reserves. GIB's size is small and any required support would be immaterial relative to the Saudi sovereign's ability to provide it. Fitch's view of support also considers the bank's longstanding majority ownership by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF; 97.2% stake), the sovereign's investment arm.

We are not aware of any legal restrictions on support being provided by the Saudi authorities to GIB. As Saudi Arabia is very supportive of Bahrain, it is highly unlikely that the Bahraini authorities would prevent the Saudi authorities repaying GIB's creditors in and outside Bahrain. Other key factors in Fitch's view include Bahrain's openness to trade and lack of current and capital account restrictions; the willingness to regain its status as a regional financial hub; the financial sector's size, development and importance to the economy; and Bahrain's need to maintain and boost external financial flexibility through strong support from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries (particularly Saudi Arabia and Kuwait) and international and regional confidence.

GIB's IDRs are not capped by Bahrain's Country Ceiling of 'BB+'. As GIB has limited local-currency debt, the Saudi authorities would only have to repay GIB's creditors in US dollars or Saudi riyals, in which it is cash-rich. Most of GIB's unconsolidated liabilities are booked outside Bahrain, which means that the Saudi authorities could repay from Saudi Arabia GIB's creditors to their country of domicile without transferring funds via Bahrain should transfer and convertibility risks emerge.

The Central Bank of Bahrain regulates all licensed banks in Bahrain but Fitch does not factor any Bahraini sovereign support into the ratings of Bahraini wholesale banks, including GIB.

The 'F2' Short-Term IDR is the lower of two options mapping to a Long-Term IDR of 'BBB+' as per our bank rating criteria. This is because a significant proportion of Saudi banks' funding is related to the government and they would likely need support at a time when the sovereign itself is experiencing some form of stress.

Criteria Variation

Fitch has deviated from the Bank Rating Criteria by assigning a Long-Term IDR above Bahrain's Country Ceiling, contrary to bank IDRs being usually capped by the Country Ceiling.

Fitch has also deviated from criteria by assigning a support-driven IDR six notches above the sovereign rating, contrary to the typical two notches above the sovereign (or three where Fitch views support as very robust in a stress scenario).

