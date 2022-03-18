Fitch Ratings - London: Fitch Ratings has assigned Kuwait Investment Company K.S.C.P. (KIC) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable.

KIC is an investment company, established in 1961 and majority-owned by the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), Kuwait's sovereign wealth fund. It manages investment portfolios on behalf of KIA, government agencies and financial institutions which at end-2021 totalled around KWD2 billion, as well as holding investments on its own balance sheet of around KWD200 million.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

KIC's IDR is based on its Standalone Credit Profile (SCP) of 'b+', which is then notched up twice to reflect the likelihood of support for KIC from KIA. KIA manages the State of Kuwait's General Reserve Fund, its Future Generations Fund and any other funds entrusted to it by the Minister of Finance. Its financial disclosure is limited, but, by virtue of its role, Fitch sees strong credit linkage between KIA and Kuwait (AA-/Stable).

In deciding to reflect expected support for KIC from KIA by notching up from KIC's SCP rather than down from KIA's credit assessment, Fitch takes into account in particular KIC's role within the KIA group. KIC's management of KIA assets is a commercial relationship, as opposed to funds being placed with KIC simply by virtue of KIA's ownership, and KIA also employs other investment managers, which are independent from it.

Fitch therefore regards KIC as a subsidiary of 'Limited Importance' under its Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria and its role as not sufficiently aligned with KIA's closer government policy responsibilities to rate KIC from an anchor of KIA's credit profile. At the same time, Fitch recognises the degree of service alignment between KIC and KIA in respect of KIC managing a portion of KIA's assets and the enhanced access to funding KIC is likely to achieve as a result of its majority shareholder by notching KIC's IDR up twice from its SCP.

KIC is keen to develop its franchise in asset management, but in Fitch's view this is presently small and concentrated, exposing KIC to the risk of material loss of business from individual clients, including KIA. The limited scale of KIC's franchise means that Fitch's view of KIC's business profile exerts a heightened influence on its SCP, constraining it presently to the 'b' range.

KIC presently has significant headroom on its funding, which is derived from a combination of bank lines and corporate deposits (including from KIA), without restrictions such as financial covenants. This is flexible and cost-effective and has fulfilled KIC's needs over a long period, but is contractually short-term and concentrated among a small number of providers, which in Fitch's view exposes it to asset/liability maturity mismatch in the event of a change in creditor sentiment. KIC would have some capacity to sell assets as a source of contingency funding, but this could be constrained by the unlisted nature of many of its investments.

KIC recorded a consolidated net profit of KWD28.8 million in 2021, following a net loss of KWD5.6 million in 2020. These figures were significantly influenced by KIC's net unrealised gain from financial assets held at fair value through profit and loss in 2021 of KWD19.2 million, as investment values bounced back from a loss of KWD4.8 million in 2020 amid the onset of the global pandemic.

However, net fee and commission income from more stable investment management activities contributed only KWD9.2 million of revenue in 2021, and in Fitch's view KIC's degree of reliance on unrealised fair value gains for its net profits reduces the quality of its earnings and exposes them to significant potential volatility in respect of valuation movements.

Under Central Bank of Kuwait regulation KIC is subject to a maximum debt to equity ratio of 2:1 and as a result of the volume of assets presently carried on KIC's balance sheet, Fitch also assesses KIC's leverage primarily via balance-sheet measures. At end-2021 consolidated gross debt stood at 0.54x tangible equity, which is in line with a 'bb' score for capitalisation and leverage under Fitch's benchmark ratios for investment companies.

However, Fitch also takes into account KIC's present level of proprietary investment, which exposes it to potential capital erosion via impairment of investment values, many of which are level 3 assets of an illiquid nature. If in line with its strategic plans KIC reduces direct investments and increases its proportion of fee-based revenue from asset management, debt to EBITDA measures may become more relevant in assessing leverage.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action/downgrade:

- Loss of fee-earning asset management business on a scale which jeopardises KIC's capacity to maintain profitable business could lead to downward revised SCP assessment

- Significant impairment of KIC's owned assets or an outsized operational loss, leading to erosion of its equity base and materially higher leverage (as measured in KIC's gross debt/tangible equity) could lead to downward revised SCP assessment

- Reluctance from banks or depositors to renew their funding, leading to pressure on KIC's liquidity profile, could lead to downward revised SCP assessment

- Indication of a lower commitment to KIC from KIA, whether through any planned reduction of its direct and indirect ownership to 50% or lower, or the absence of capital or liquidity support when needed, could lead Fitch to narrow the upward notching between KIC's SCP and IDR to one or zero notches from the current level of two

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action/upgrade:

-Material growth in KIC's asset management franchise, leading to improved client diversification and a better-quality earnings base with management fees accounting for a more material proportion of revenue could lead to an upward revision of SCP

-A reduction in KIC's direct investment book, particularly legacy assets of an illiquid nature, improving KIC's credit quality and reducing potential earnings volatility could also lead to a stronger SCP assessment

-An increase in KIA's ownership, especially if combined with public statement from KIA of KIC's long-term strategic significance, could lead to an upgrade via strengthening support assumptions; although not currently expected by Fitch, this could also result in Fitch moving to a 'top down' notching approach from the current 'bottom up' methodology

BEST/WORST CASE RATING SCENARIO

International scale credit ratings of Financial Institutions and Covered Bond issuers have a best-case rating upgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a positive direction) of three notches over a three-year rating horizon; and a worst-case rating downgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a negative direction) of four notches over three years. The complete span of best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings for all rating categories ranges from 'AAA' to 'D'. Best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings are based on historical performance. For more information about the methodology used to determine sector-specific best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings, visit https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/10111579

REFERENCES FOR SUBSTANTIALLY MATERIAL SOURCE CITED AS KEY DRIVER OF RATING

The principal sources of information used in the analysis are described in the Applicable Criteria.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Unless otherwise disclosed in this section, the highest level of ESG credit relevance is a score of '3'. This means ESG issues are credit-neutral or have only a minimal credit impact on the entity, either due to their nature or the way in which they are being managed by the entity. For more information on Fitch's ESG Relevance Scores, visit www.fitchratings.com/esg