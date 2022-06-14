Fitch Ratings - Dubai: Fitch Ratings has assigned Banque Saudi Fransi's (BSF; BBB+/Positive/bbb) USD4 billion Medium-Term Note (MTN) programme a senior unsecured long-term rating of 'BBB+' and short-term rating of 'F2'. The ratings are in line with BSF's Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BBB+' and 'F2', respectively.

The programme is housed under BSF Finance, the issuer, a special purpose vehicle incorporated in the Cayman Islands, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of BSF. BSF Finance has been incorporated solely for the purpose of housing BSF's programme. The notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by BSF.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The programme's ratings are in line with BSF's Long- and Short-Term IDRs, reflecting Fitch's view that the likelihood of default on the senior unsecured notes issued under this programme is the same as the likelihood of BSF's default, in view of BSF's unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided to the payment obligations of the issuer under the notes. Senior debt issued by BSF Finance under the programme constitutes direct, unconditional and unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the issuer and BSF, respectively, and will rank at least pari passu with all other outstanding unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the issuer and the bank, respectively.

The documentation includes a negative pledge provision with BSF, as well as financial reporting obligations, covenants and cross default clauses. The notes, the guarantee and any non-contractual obligations arising out of or in connection with the notes will be governed by and construed in accordance with English law.

BSF's IDRs are driven by sovereign support, as reflected in the banks' Government Support Rating (GSR) of 'bbb+', which is in line with Fitch's domestic-systemically important bank (D-SIB) GSR of 'bbb+'. This is applied to all Saudi banks, reflecting our view of a high probability of support for all the country's lenders from the Saudi authorities, if needed.

Fitch's assessment of support from the Saudi Arabian authorities considers the authorities' strong ability and willingness to provide support to domestic banks irrespective of size, franchise, funding structure and level of government ownership. High contagion risk among domestic banks is an added incentive for the state to provide support to any Saudi bank if needed, to maintain market confidence and stability.