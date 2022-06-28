Fitch Ratings has assigned Fertiglobe Plc a first-time Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook and a senior unsecured rating of 'BBB-'.

The IDR reflects Fertiglobe's strong cash flow generation from young assets that are strategically located to serve global ammonia and urea markets and its competitive gas cost. Other rating strengths are its high margins and a conservative financial policy, which should support strong credit metrics despite gradual investments in developing blue and green ammonia.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Gas Contracts Support Margins: Competitive gas cost under long-term contracts provides a competitive advantage that ensure high margins for Fertiglobe through the cycle. Its EBITDA margin rebounded to 47% in 2021 and 53% in 1Q22 from 29% in 2020 in trough conditions. While contracts include profit-sharing mechanisms at times of high fertiliser prices, Fertiglobe's average gas cost remains competitive compared with other regions'. In Algeria, new terms from 2023 could affect the profitability of its plant there, but existing terms would remain in place until an agreement is found. Fertiglobe has a long-standing presence in its jurisdictions and existing contracts have aligned incentives for all parties.

Ammonia and Urea Prices Peak: We expect Fertiglobe to generate record EBITDA above USD2 billion in 2022, up from USD1.5 billion in 2021, supported by all-time high ammonia and urea prices. This is explained by high global crop and gas prices, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine due to the important role of Russia, Ukraine and the Black Sea, notably for the global trade of ammonia. As supply gradually improves and gas prices ease, we expect ammonia and urea prices to return to mid-cycle levels by 2024, translating into an EBITDA for Fertiglobe of about USD0.8 billion.

Conservative Financial Structure: Fertiglobe's strong cash generation led to a material deleveraging and conservative financial metrics despite a special dividend paid in 2021 prior to its IPO. Based on Fertiglobe's commitment to a conservative financial structure, we expect gross debt of USD1 billion-USD1.1 billion. This results in our forecast gross debt/EBITDA (after dividends to minorities) and funds from operations (FFO) gross leverage at below 1.5x and 2x, respectively, over 2022-2025.

Focus on Commodity Exports: Fertiglobe's operations are focused on seaborne exports of nitrogen commodities, ammonia and urea. Volatile prices and demand patterns in import markets lead to inherently volatile performance. Moreover, fewer barriers to entry exist for ammonia and urea than in the phosphates or potash markets, given the availability of natural gas in many regions. Unlike peers, Fertiglobe is not integrated into downstream nitrates and has a narrower domestic market. This is mitigated by strategically located assets that enable the group to serve all import markets at competitive shipping costs and duties.

Assets Concentrated in MENA: Fertiglobe's assets are located in Abu Dhabi (AA/Stable), Egypt (B+/Stable) and Algeria. The latter two jurisdictions have a higher risk of political and economic instability but minority shareholders are government-related entities with incentives to ensure the viability of these assets. Fertiglobe operates eight production lines across MENA, which helps mitigate the risk of industrial footprint concentration.

Complex Profit-Sharing Structure: Fitch-calculated EBITDA-based and FFO-based leverage metrics capture dividend leakages to minorities with 22%-25% of reported EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests. In Algeria, a scheme called "ecremage" provides the minority shareholder with a higher share of dividends than its 49% stake in the entity. This is booked as a cost in EBITDA, but the cash flow materialises in the following year when the dividend is paid. This tends to distort Fitch's leverage metrics due to the timing difference and calculation complexity. It also leads to cash-build up that will not be fully available for Fertiglobe, supporting Fitch's focus on gross debt metrics.

Rated Same Level as Parent: OCI NV (BBB-/Stable) owns 50% plus one share and consolidates Fertiglobe in its accounts. Minority partner ADNOC owns another 36%. We rate OCI and Fertiglobe at the same level due to broadly similar credit profiles, as Fertiglobe's smaller scale and weaker diversification are offset by lower leverage.

Abu Dhabi Country Ceiling: We apply Abu Dhabi's Country Ceiling for Fertiglobe as EBITDA generated in Abu Dhabi is sufficient to cover Fertiglobe's hard-currency interest expense on a sustained basis.

