Abu Dhabi: Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities recently organized the first Partners Forum in Abu Dhabi with leaders and senior officials from 24 government agencies and private entities in attendance.

The forum seeks to provide a pro-active platform that will enhance coordination and collaboration amongst various government institutions to plan, develop and implement initiatives that serve the nation and the community’s interests, as well as support the UAE leadership’s goals.

More than 100 attendees participated in the forum which hope to contribute significantly to creating a safer, more peaceful, happier and more prosperous society. Private sector representatives were also present to ensure harmonious collaboration with government agencies on projects that will be proposed and approved in due course.

His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Rashid Al Hameli, chairman of the Board of Trustees of Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, said in his speech during the forum the event is a realization of the university’s support for the UAE leaders’ call for harmony between societies, respect for cultures, and the creation of a more just, peaceful and inclusive society. He further added that the forum provides an excellent platform for participants to develop initiatives that will help address common challenges facing the world.

He added, "This can only be achieved through communication with all government institutions, which is what this forum aims to achieve by strengthening partnerships, sustaining communication, and developing a plan with programs, upon which united we can build to serve society, and achieve the state's goals under its wise leadership represented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

Al Hameli pointed out that the idea of organizing the forum was inspired by – one, gathering representatives of the partner state entities; and two, developing a solid plan for future projects in which the academe, community and on-the-ground stakeholders can participate in a way that contributes to the service of the nation and the advancement of the UAE.

The university’s Board of Trustees chairman stressed the importance of cooperation between partners to ensure the existence of effective communication channels that facilitate the process of planning, consultation, and consolidating ideas and proposals. He expressed the university’s gratitude to the partners for responding to its invitation and their keenness to participate in the forum and achieve its national goals.

The forum’s program included honoring the partners and organizing a brainstorming workshop to highlight the most important legal and humanitarian issues that require joint research and studies between local authorities. These will become research topics for graduate students at the Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities. A video was also shown explaining the university’s most important projects with the partners during the past year.

It is worth noting that Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities is keen to strengthen its strategic partnerships and cooperation efforts with local and international institutions. To date, the university has established partnerships with 39 organizations, including 27 local partners and 12 international entities, from the previous total of 17 partner organizations.

For further assistance, please contact:

Anthon Garcia

+97152 887 6559