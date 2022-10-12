Firestone Tire and Rubber Company, one of the pioneers in the production of tyres, is set to launch their second pneumatic centre in Soliman Tunis, Tunisia, in association with TotalEnergies, a multinational integrated energy and petroleum company. Firestone, which is fully owned by Bridgestone, is launching its latest centre in Tunisia as part of TotalEnergies’ network in accordance with the company’s expansion strategy, which also focuses on improving customer relations and enhancing customer satisfaction.

As part of the partnership, Firestone and TotalEnergies will work together to provide customers with industry-leading tools and tyre solutions, including customised services. The latest centre will offer assistance in oil change, battery replacements, tire related services, technical advice services, as well as a spare parts counter. Along with other amenities, the facility also has a café, mini-market, and a relaxation area where customers can unwind. The company will leverage its extensive engineering resources and decades of experience in creating quality solutions for its customers in Tunisia. Additionally, Firestone aims to drive sales through the vast gas station network, enhance visibility for the brand, and deliver exceptional customer satisfaction with the latest venture.

Stefano Sanchini, Regional Managing Director of Bridgestone Middle East and Africa said: “As one of the top tyre and rubber manufacturers, Bridgestone is dedicated to offering quality goods that improves the safety of those who use our tyres. Firestone has a strong presence in the EMEA markets, and we have been gathering and analysing data to effectively improve the customer experience at all steps. We want to share this expertise with the larger markets in the region, where we can meet the varying needs of our customers and offer our exceptional services that we have developed over time.”

With the addition of the newest facility in Tunisia, Firestone is confident that the ongoing alliance will yield fantastic results for the brand. The company is also looking forward to collaborating with a partner who is fully aware of the regional market and the significance of providing specialised auto services to the community, thereby contributing to the development of the region.

