Debuting a country pavilion for the first time at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), Finland has once again proven itself as a global leader in the battle against climate change. With a strategic focus on action over words, collaborative partnerships between public and private sectors, and innovative solutions, Finland and its 26 partner companies have emerged as trailblazers in the fight to create a more sustainable future.

In a presentation to a standing-room-only audience, Kai Mykkänen, Finland's Minister for Climate and the Environment, said: "We have the potential to accelerate the speed of getting rid of emissions. We need support for research, development and innovation. At the same time as our government is trying to save money, we are investing in R&D support, which is important to get innovation out of the universities and businesses and be able to take risks on new technologies."

Finland's participation in COP28, held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, demonstrated the country's commitment to addressing the pressing issues of climate change through concrete actions and partnerships. In a two-week program that included over 70 presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions featuring over 200 Finnish and international speakers from industry, academic, governmental and non-governmental organizations, Finland's delegation explored a range of topics and showcased the innovative solutions, world-class expertise and technical know-how of Finnish companies and their partners.

Severi Keinälä, Director, COP28 Finland Pavilion, Business Finland, said: "Finland's first pavilion at COP has been an overwhelming success thanks to the active participation of our forward-thinking partner companies, who have become torchbearers for innovative, sustainable solutions. The majority of our sessions attracted companies and delegates from all over the world, and our pavilion was often filled to capacity with people seeking insights from Finnish companies and esteemed expert speakers. Our comprehensive program of events focused on actions over words and explored the challenges and solutions many are facing as we strive to meet our carbon-neutrality targets. Finland's partner companies, driven by a sense of responsibility and a shared vision for a greener world, have positioned Finland at the forefront of the global fight against climate change."

Tuuli Kaskinen, Climate Leadership Coalition's CEO, said: "Finnish companies lead the change toward a net-zero world with top-notch solutions. In the growing global green market, COP28 was a crucial place to be present for business engagement and for backing up the hard work of the negotiators."

At the heart of Finland's call to action was a focus on innovation. Finnish companies are pioneering groundbreaking technologies and sustainable practices that not only reduce carbon footprint and set new industry standards but also seek to create positive handprints. From renewable energy and electrification solutions to cutting-edge carbon capture technologies, Finnish businesses are spearheading the development and implementation of environmentally friendly practices.

The success of Finnish partner companies at COP28 underscores a paradigm shift in the global approach to climate action. The conference and sessions held at Finland's pavilion highlighted a growing consensus that tangible results and collaborative efforts are imperative to combating climate change effectively. Finland's commitment to action over words is a testament to its understanding of the urgency of the situation and the country's determination to drive meaningful change globally.

Finland's collaborative partnerships were a focal point at COP28, with the nation actively engaging with other countries, international organizations, and public and private sector entities to create a united front against climate change. The Finnish delegation and partner companies emphasized the importance of shared responsibility and the need for nations and industries to work hand in hand to achieve common net-zero goals.

At the close of COP28, Keinälä expressed that words at a conference are not enough to affect real change and that the solutions discussed must now be put into practice on a global level. He concluded: "Finland is not only leading the way in the green transition but also setting a precedent for others to follow, proving that through collective efforts and actions, we can become the change we want to see and make our climate change goals a reality, not just in Finland but around the world."

