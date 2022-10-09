Amman, Jordan – Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), the world-leading wellness group and manufacturer of hygienic paper products and long-term germ protection solutions, recently welcomed a new batch of students for its third intake at Fine Academy. The group also recently hired top graduates from previous batches, bringing them on board as full-time employees.

Fine Academy is the group’s most recent corporate social responsibility endeavor, launched in 2021. Located at FHH’s Arenbeh industrial complex, the academy offers students intensive on-the-job training in supply chain management, led by the group’s very own experts, who leverage their wide-reaching experiences and insights to equip students with the skills necessary to enter the job market upon their graduation from the program.

Speaking on the occasion, Maen Tabari, FHH’s Supply Chain Director in Jordan, said, “It is our great pleasure to be able to welcome a new class of students at Fine Academy. Having witnessed the incredible success of our previous cohorts, I am immensely confident that our new trainees will gain the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to thrive in the job market.”

Tabari added that FHH has welcomed five of the top students into the Fine family, offering them full-time employment at the group. He pointed out that this is one of the main goals of the program, which is to help in tackling youth unemployment in Jordan.

Through all its corporate social responsibility efforts, Fine Hygienic Holding aims to provide long-term solutions to socioeconomic challenges, as well as decisive and comprehensive aid in times of crisis. Fine Academy is an ambitious program and an expansion of the group’s many educational initiatives, internships, and job training opportunities. The academy grew out of FHH’s continued dedication to giving back to the community and the surrounding region.

-Ends-