With over 38.2 billion views across #FIFAWorldCup, #FIFAWomensWorldCup, and #FIFAWWC to date, agreement builds on FIFA’s popularity on TikTok

This marks the first official collaboration between FIFA and TikTok, and the first time FIFA has worked with an entertainment platform to produce and tailor content for the Women’s World Cup

Dubai:– Football fans have yet another reason to head over to TikTok – FIFA and one of the leading and fastest growing entertainment platforms have joined forces to offer tailored content from Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand as the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ kicks off on 20 July.

Throughout the tournament, TikTok and FIFA will bring fans closer to the action on TikTok with exciting content, including behind-the-scenes moments, team arrivals, live pre-match content promoting the game and where to watch it, match highlights, player and coach reactions and much more. Fans on TikTok will be able to access the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Hub, which will also feature all the latest content from FIFA, official broadcasters, national teams, and players, as well as offer a link to access the match schedule and scores on FIFA.com.

FIFA & TikTok are also working together to bring creators from around the world to Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand for the month-long tournament. By giving creators access to the event, FIFA & TikTok are helping the global sports community on TikTok get a behind-the-scenes look at moments from the FIFA Women's World Cup™ through the eyes of their favorite creators.

With over 38.2 billion views across #FIFAWorldCup, #FIFAWomensWorldCup, and #FIFAWWC to date, this collaboration will further engage and attract more fans to join the 1.1 million followers who already share their passion for the women’s game on @FIFAWomensWorldCup.

“We’re thrilled that TikTok has chosen FIFA to provide dedicated, creative and entertaining video content throughout what’ll be a groundbreaking FIFA Women’s World Cup. Our teams will be making use of the best formats and tone of voice to promote women’s football and reach a young and diverse audience that’s keen to consume and engage with football. This innovative agreement confirms that we represent a much-loved brand amongst the younger generations and it’s proof of our continued path to propose new forms of engagement,” said FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura.

"By giving fans from around the world unique access to their favorite teams and players, TikTok has quickly become a go-to destination for women's sports content. As we celebrate one of the biggest women's sports events of the year, we're excited to be working with FIFA to bring dedicated content from the Women's World Cup to our global sports community, giving them a front row seat to all the action. Our collaboration with FIFA builds on our commitment to shine a greater spotlight on women's sports while giving female players the equal representation and recognition they deserve," said Harish Sarma, Global Head of Sports at TikTok.

