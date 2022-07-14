Dubai – United Arab Emirates: Fichte & Co Legal, one of the UAE’s leading law firms, has relocated to a bigger, brighter, and more creative office, as part of the company’s vision to evolve and grow.

The firm was previously located at the Prism Tower in Business Bay. They will now operate from a bigger and better office in the Rolex Tower located in the heart of Dubai, on the Sheikh Zayed Road. This decision was executed in response to the firm’s expansion strategy and willingness to operate from a more central location.

The new office is a more innovative, smart, and contemporary space to work in, which is what Fichte & Co is about; constant innovation and improvement. The firm’s management believes that this change will enable its team to significantly develop their skills as it would enhance teamwork and dynamicity.

Commenting on the new office, Jasmin Fichte, Managing Partner at Fichte & Co Legal ,said: “We at Fichte & Co are committed to driving the progress of our clients with the help of our expert advice on diverse matters. In addition to being one of the few law firms that have an expertise in laws related to the maritime industry, we have always been at the forefront of capitalising on opportunities that could enhance the development of the industries that we cater to. Our relocation is in line with our company’s strategy to constantly evolve and grow. Over the years, we have taken several steps to ensure that the service we offer remains unmatched, this is simply one of them. By moving to a new place, which is in the middle of Dubai economic hub, and one step away from the metro, we have allowed ourselves to be a lot more accessible to our clients. In addition to that, the new office is significantly bigger than the previous one, giving us a lot more luxury and space to conduct our meetings, workshops, and trainings. Overall, I believe the vibe of the new place is what really makes the difference. A more positive and dynamic environment allows us to think better, act progressively, and deliver outstanding results for our valuable clients.”

In addition to these added advantages, the new office offers a larger area for meetings with clients, and several dedicated spaces for trainings and to present interesting content to the clients and team members.