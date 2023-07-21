Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Federal Geographic Information Center (FGIC) has won the Metaverse Badge as part of the upskilling federal government talents with future skills awards through “Jahiz” platform, which was launched by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR). This is as a result of the center’s employees achieving highest percentage of "Readiness" skills for the future on “Jahiz” platform at the federal level, which sheds light on the center's efforts to develop government competencies and support the digital transformation in the UAE.

The “Jahiz” initiative aims to encourage ministries and federal authorities to enhance their readiness by developing the skills and talents of their employees and preparing them for the future by encouraging their participation in the tracks offered by the platform. This aligns with FAHR's efforts to achieve the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the UAE government’s future readiness.

Hamed Khamis Al Kaabi, Director-General of Federal Geographic Information Centre (FGIC), said: “Receiving this badge is a prestigious achievement added to our array of successes, and comes as part of our commitment to enhance our future readiness and keep up with developments, in line with the visions and aspirations of our wise leadership.”

“We are committed to continuing our efforts to achieve excellence by taking part in initiatives and projects aimed at developing government work systems and enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE. By strengthening cooperation with various federal authorities and adopting the latest technologies and innovative solutions, we will continue to make significant contributions to the UAE's digital transformation,” he added.

The Federal Geographic Information Center (FGIC), a pioneer in the geographical data sector, coordinates efforts, procedures, and policies related to the UAE's geographic information, in line with efforts to achieve the UAE Vision 2031. The Center also manages and regulates the spatial data sector at the federal level using national spatial data infrastructure technologies, which contributes to enhancing the efficiency of this shared spatial data, in addition to collecting data and geographic information by various federal and local authorities, to ensure the unification of standards and measurements.

The FGIC is mandated with managing and regulating the geospatial data sector at the federal level, serving as the UAE’s official reference on geospatial information. It is responsible for formulating plans, strategies, frameworks, policies and standards to centralize and ensure the optimal management and confidentiality of vital geographic information, in cooperation with the relevant authorities in the UAE.

