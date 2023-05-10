Dubai, UAE: Fever, the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, is bolstering the UAE’s entertainment landscape with an array of strategic partnerships and immersive events in 2023. Supporting some of the most highly successful experiences of the past year such as The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience, and Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience, in addition to its original Candlelight Concert to the UAE and globally since 2014, Fever is excited to bring more of these experiences to the UAE.

After expanding to the GCC last year, Fever introduced its “Fever Originals” experiences to Dubai and garnered great interest from residents. Fever’s Candlelight Concert Series has been a particular bright spot, with the weekly event selling out consistently. More than three million people have viewed this world-renowned showcase in over 100 major cities worldwide and its performance in Dubai has paralleled its global popularity.

As Fever’s signature staple, the Candlelight Concert series is now partnering with Warner Bros. to celebrate the major film company’s centennial anniversary. This adds to Fever’s impressive portfolio of global partnerships, including Gaudi & Kandinsky & Klee, and Stranger Things: The Experience with Netflix. Similarly, Fever has lined up several regional partnerships to further engage the region’s audiences.

Fever has partnered with Dubai Tourism to bring Murder Mystery, the first immersive theatre experience to Dubai. After the success of season one, season two will start in June with more opportunities to solve these beloved mysteries. The Royal Opera of Madrid in partnership with Fever will bring award-winning flamenco artists from Spain to over 30 cities worldwide for a limited series of performances, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which will be presented in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation. Fever is also the exclusive ticketing platform and marketing partner for the EMG Gaming Festival set to take place at the Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai in September; this comes on the heels of last year’s successful EMG festival that saw over 8000 attendees.

Rachid Laurent Elameri, General Manager of Fever Middle East commented, "Continuous innovation, diversified offerings, along with the power of data and people is what will drive growth in the Middle East’s leisure & entertainment industry. We are strategically initiating partnerships that contribute to this end goal and bringing forth experiences that reinforce our mission of democratizing access to culture and entertainment in real life, through our platform.”

Fever’s platform is used by more than 125 million people worldwide. After securing over $200 million in funding from Goldman Sachs and expanding to the GCC last year, Fever has since raised an additional $100 million; the live-entertainment discovery platform is leveraging these finances to strengthen the region’s emerging leisure and entertainment sector. As it continues to solidify its presence in the UAE, and the GCC, Fever is committed to enabling more potential for experiences and artists to be highlighted in the region.