Under Al-Futtaim Malls’ CSR umbrella #FestivalCares, Festival Plaza encourages visitors to help the community and those in need

For those who are looking to go shopping and enjoy delicious iftars, Festival Plaza has got plenty of options with cashback deals and gift cards for grabs

Dubai, UAE: As part of the ‘Gift an Iftar’ campaign, Festival Plaza, part of Al-Futtaim Malls, is partnering with the UAE Food Bank this Ramadan and launching a food drive which will run throughout the month. Moreover, Festival Plaza visitors will enjoy various offers across retail and F&B during the month of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr too and to top it off, there is a 10% cashback on all spends on food, beverage and groceries through the holy month.

Through a series of year-round activations, Festival Plaza aims to weave community wellbeing into the fibres of its operations through a series of year-round CSR activations. Falling under the #FestivalCares initiative which encourages visitors to come together and do good for those in need, the campaign will see Festival Plaza donate fresh meals and non-perishable foods.

Collaborating with its F&B venues, Festival Plaza aims to amplify the spirit of Ramadan by donating a meal per diner at any of the mall’s restaurants and cafes to the UAE Food Bank. To further promote a positive impact across the community, the mall will be running a dry food drive, where customers are encouraged to donate non-perishable items at a designated location on the ground floor of the mall. The initiatives are made possible through Festival Plaza’s collaboration with the UAE Food Bank.

Commenting on the mall’s CSR initiatives, Genevieve Colaco, Regional General Manager, Marketing & Customer Experience at Al-Futtaim Malls said: “At Al-Futtaim Malls, we are committed to supporting the community with year-long initiatives. We are delighted to partner with the UAE Food Bank for Festival Plaza’s Gift an Iftar campaign and food drive this year, as we support those who are less fortunate and bring happiness to all during Ramadan. Our strategic initiatives are in line with the UAE’s humanitarian principles of aiding the vulnerable and we are honoured to be able to contribute.”

As part of #FestivalCares, Festival Plaza Mall held numerous activations throughout 2021 for a good cause. From collecting and donating over 6,100 pre-loved books and 7,000 toys & clothes in partnership with the Emirates Red Crescent, to echoing the spirit of Ramadan with a meal-donation campaign last year, Festival Plaza Mall aims to effect social change in 2022 and give back to the community all year long.

For those who are looking to go Ramadan shopping and enjoy Iftars this Ramadan, Festival Plaza Mall has got plenty of surprises in store for them. From April 2 until May 1, shoppers who spend AED 500 at Lulu Hypermarket at Festival Plaza or on F&B across the mall will get 10% cashback (not valid on gift card purchases). Plus, visitors can redeem F&B offers on the Festival Rewards app and be entered into a draw to win AED 250 gift cards – there are ten of them up for grabs! The joy continues well into Eid Al-Fitr from May 2-8 with AED 250 gift card prizes daily, for visitors who spend AED 500 over the Eid break and will be in for a chance to win 50% of their spends back.

Located at Jebel Ali and in close proximity to Al Furjan and Jebel Ali Village, Festival Plaza is also minutes away from Marina, The Palm, JLT, Jumeirah Park and Islands, Tecom and Discovery Gardens. The mall offers great discounts across its retail stores and a complimentary shuttle bus service every 20 minutes from Energy Metro Station, the Ibn Batutta metro and RTA bus station to the mall and back, as well as a dedicated hala pick up point is located outside the community mall entrance for taxi users.

https://bit.ly/2Qiz8yU

