Trial shipment of DEF to Europe in Q4 2022 at a time when scarce supplies of DEF in Europe are providing challenges for the haulage industry. More shipments to follow as production ramps up.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Fertiglobe (ADX: FERTIGLB), the strategic partnership between ADNOC and OCI N.V. (Euronext: OCI), the world’s largest seaborne exporter of urea and ammonia combined, the largest nitrogen fertilizer producer in the Middle East & North Africa, and an early mover in clean ammonia, today announced that it will produce Diesel Exhaust Fuel (DEF) from its Egyptian Fertilizer Company (EFC) facility in Egypt in Q4 2022, with trial shipments to be marketed by OCI in Europe.

DEF, also known as AdBlue® in Europe, is a urea solution used to reduce environmentally harmful vehicle exhaust NOx emissions from diesel engines. Demand is supported by increasingly stricter emission regulations, making Europe a key market for AdBlue® sales.

Fertiglobe has the capacity to produce 0.5 million tonnes of DEF at its facilities in Egypt and the UAE, with Fertil currently producing a small amount of DEF to serve local demand, and both facilities being able to quickly ramp up production.

Ahmed El-Hoshy, Chief Executive Officer of Fertiglobe commented:

“Expanding our sales portfolio to include diesel exhaust fuel (DEF) is testament to our versatility in the prevailing tight markets and fits well within our sustainability, as well as our overall commercial strategy. As the largest nitrogen fertilizer and ammonia producer in MENA, Fertiglobe is well positioned to further diversify its offering into DEF, an industrial product with robust demand growth driven by its use to reduce harmful NOx emission from diesel engines, which are used every day across the world.”

About Fertiglobe:

Fertiglobe is the world’s largest seaborne exporter of urea and ammonia combined, and an early mover in clean ammonia. Fertiglobe’s production capacity comprises of 6.7 million tons of urea and merchant ammonia, produced at four subsidiaries in the UAE, Egypt and Algeria, making it the largest producer of nitrogen fertilizers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and benefits from direct access to six key ports and distribution hubs on the Mediterranean Sea, Red Sea, and the Arab Gulf. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Fertiglobe employs more than 2,600 employees and was formed as a strategic partnership between OCI N.V. (“OCI”) and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (“ADNOC”). Fertiglobe is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (“ADX”) under the symbol “FERTIGLB” and ISIN “AEF000901015. To find out more, visit: www.fertiglobe.com