Dubai, UAE: The Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the AIM Congress to join as a ‘Supporting Partner’ for the upcoming 2024 edition. Organized with the support of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development as lead partner, the 2024 AIM Congress will take play from May 7-9, 2024 in Abu Dhabi. The purpose of this agreement is to enhance collaborative efforts, exchange experiences, and hold joint meetings to highlight investment opportunities and business offerings across various sectors.

The MoU aims to strengthen joint efforts to contribute to global economic development by exploring more business and investment opportunities in areas such as energy, sustainability, food security, and others. It also seeks to expand the scope of cooperation to address challenges facing the business sector in the markets.

Both parties have agreed to enhance their efforts through the development of a comprehensive cooperation plan and the organization of an integrated set of activities for knowledge and experience exchange within an interactive environment. This environment aims to familiarize participants with the role of Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry in engaging the private sector and attracting investments to support the national economy. Moreover, these chambers play a role in promoting international cooperation.

The AIM Congress is positioned as a globally leading investment platform, ideal for both government and private sector entities willing to showcase their services and achievements to attract investments in various fields such as the economy, health, education, tourism, agriculture, and more.

Following the signing of the MoU, His Excellency Hamid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, emphasized the significance of the AIM Congress in reviewing lucrative investment opportunities in promising sectors. He highlighted its role in fostering economic partnerships between participating countries and exploring new markets for UAE products.

His Excellency Hamid Mohammed bin Salem stated: "We are pleased to partner with the AIM Congress, which has succeeded in establishing itself as a global platform for driving economic transformation and enhancing global economic relations. Through this partnership, we aim to reinforce the pivotal role played by the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, representing the business sector and member chambers. We will collaborate with Gulf, Arab, and international organizations to solidify the UAE's position as a global commercial and investment hub, thanks to its successful economic experience."

The 2024 AIM Congress is expected to attract a diverse audience, including government and private entities, international and regional civil society organizations, associations, and academic institutions from around the world. The event aims to facilitate meaningful discussions, foster communication, and explore investment prospects across various sectors.

