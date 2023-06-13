Technology to be made available to other organisations as a white label product

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek, has launched its latest in-house innovation, a mobile app with smart AI Chatbot, appropriately named ‘Farnek Buddy’ which supports staff and raises awareness of welfare initiatives, project communication, online learning and improves interaction with human resources (HR) for daily processes.

The bespoke app, which was developed by Farnek’s in-house experts, at innovative digital solutions sister company HITEK, allows the company to connect employees from multiple sites so they can be centrally supported for logistics and training needs, giving project managers a centralised communication platform, that connects them with every employee.

It also includes features such as a daily happiness survey, periodic health checks, an integrated VOIP calling facility and salary credit notifications. Doctor’s appointments can also be made, employees can join interactive training videos and access digital records to support career development, as well as notes, memos and documents, covering general HR issues.

The app even has a multilingual AI Chatbot, so that employees can air any grievance or put forward ideas and suggestions to Farnek management. Another feature is that the app will integrate with a digital payroll system, to help employees send remittances seamlessly to their families abroad.

Commenting on the custom-built application Markus Oberlin, CEO, Farnek said: “Communicating effectively with 8,000 employees deployed over many sites, throughout the UAE, at any given time, can be challenging. Individuals can sometimes feel isolated, especially if they are working in remote locations during unsocial hours.

“The Farnek Buddy platform keeps them in touch with their colleagues and with their supervisors as well as HR and senior management. Any issues can be dealt with through the chat box function, improving response times and efficiency.

“Project managers can also create working groups, specific to certain sites, with updates on shifts, transportation, health & safety and other notices relevant to that team.”

Indeed, Farnek has seen the commercial value of the versatile app, as a white label product. It can be adapted to suit any organisation with a large workforce and branded appropriately. The app is currently being used at Dubai airport, Expo City and Du.

Additionally, the app comes complete with a wake-up alarm to notify staff of upcoming shifts and through a video screen in Farnek Village, Farnek’s AED 200 million state-of-the-art staff accommodation complex, employees are directed to the correct bus, which will take them to their assignment.

“On a daily basis, there are dozens of buses waiting to pick up staff and finding the right one can be confusing, especially for new employees. Everybody needs a friend from time to time, and with ‘Farnek Buddy,’ no employee should feel alone or detached from the Farnek family,” added Oberlin.

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company. With a skilled workforce of more than 8,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management services across several sectors: Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Shopping Malls, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure, and Entertainment.

