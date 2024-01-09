The Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid teams arrived in Riyadh Monday night, with their counterparts from Barcelona and Osasuna scheduled to touch down in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia is once again showcasing the best of Spanish football to local and international fans this week by staging the Spanish Super Cup for a fourth time.

The 40th edition of the historic Supercopa de España (Spanish Super Cup), to be held from January 10-14, marks the latest high-profile sporting event to take place on Saudi shores – in what will be the biggest year of international sport for the country.

This year’s highly anticipated tournament features iconic Spanish clubs including defending champions Barcelona, plus Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and CA Osasuna. All three matches will take place in Riyadh at Al Awwal Park Stadium, the 25,000-capacity stadium and home of Al Nassr FC.

Saudi Arabia is welcoming world-class players, iconic clubs, and international fans as part of its long-term partnership with the Royal Spanish Football Federation. The previous three editions in Saudi Arabia saw tens of thousands of fans in attendance with matches broadcasted all around the world. Like always, the Spanish Super Cup is being contested by the winners and runners-up of the Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) and La Liga.

A Madrid derby will grace the first semi-final (January 10) when the world-renowned Real Madrid, the Copa del Rey winners, face inter-city rivals Atletico Madrid, who finished third in last season’s La Liga.

In the second semi-final (January 11), reigning La Liga champions Barcelona begin their bid to retain the Spanish Super Cup crown against CA Osasuna, the Copa del Rey runners-up.

The final takes place on Sunday January 14, with all matches kicking off at 10pm local time.

With an exciting tournament in store for fans, this year’s Spanish Super Cup is the latest illustration of the Kingdom’s commitment to host the very best international events across all sports, with football at the forefront.

80% of Saudi Arabians either play, attend, or follow football and many support international, including Spanish, clubs. The passion of Saudi people and the young population is the driving force behind the Kingdom bringing such prestigious tournaments.

While enabling the Kingdom to build relationships and showcase the unique football culture to the world, hosting events like these provides new opportunities for the Saudi people to be inspired, pursue dreams, and realise potential.

The Spanish Super Cup kick-starts an incredible year-round schedule of international sports in the Kingdom, with football, motorsport, tennis, esports, combat sports, golf, and equestrian events all locked in for 2024.

For more information on the Spanish Super Cup and to purchase tickets, click here.