The events derive from the Art Gallery’s current exhibition, Parthenogenesis: Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh, Hesam Rahmanian

Cinema RRH will screen a series of films selected by the artists Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh, Hesam Rahmanian

Abu Dhabi: The NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Art Gallery has announced its public program throughout May and June as part of its ongoing exhibition, Parthenogenesis: Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh, Hesam Rahmanian. The free events include family gallery visits, a film series titled Cinema RRH, and an artist talk on the nature of collaboration and the origination of new works across the artists’ different disciplines.

The program will allow participants and visitors to engage in conversations around ideas of refuge, art creation, and collaboration across disciplines. Each event encourages different points of entry through speech, listening, viewing, and action. Events will kick off with a curatorial tour guided by The NYUAD Art Gallery Executive Director Maya Allison, and following events include a family day tour, an event organized by The Art Gallery’s Teen Advisory Council, an artist talk, and a film series titled Cinema RRH, to screen works that have played a meaningful role in the artists’ creative development.

Commenting on the program, Executive Director of The NYUAD Art Gallery Maya Allison said: “A big factor in the ongoing success of Parthenogenesis is the way Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh, Hesam Rahmanian have brought to life the inspiration they find in the UAE art community. For these artists, art is a living, breathing conversation with the audience. Their work contains profoundly serious elements integrated with playful ones, in a landscape that evolves with time. We are delighted to introduce a raft of events that invite visitors into this landscape and this evolution, to become collaborators themselves, with the art, the artists, and to share in their diverse influences.”

A Green Al Hosn App is required to participate in the events, which are free and open to the public upon registration. Guests are requested to arrive 15 minutes before start time. Parthenogenesis: Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh, Hesam Rahmanian runs until June 12.

Parthenogenesis features the artist trio, originally from Iran, who have adopted the UAE as their home. They are known for their immersive, surreal projects, performances, paintings, and animations, which have exhibited internationally, at multiple biennials and major museums. In their first institutional solo exhibition in the UAE, the artists create a landscape in the gallery that traces how an artwork grows itself through an artist’s relationships with others. Parthenogenesis is a testament to their 13 years in Dubai as artists living and working together, creating a landscape and tapestry of continuously evolving ideas and dialogues with collaborators, artists, and visitors to their home.

Event listings

Curator-led tour: Parthenogenesis

Tuesday, May 10, 6:30pm, The NYUAD Art Gallery

Register here

Join NYUAD Chief Curator Maya Allison for a tour of the ongoing exhibition Parthenogenesis: Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh, Hesam Rahmanian, which explores the many different forces that shape the artists’ work. Participants will see dance forms evolve across cultures, past artworks and previous wars – along with today’s news – interact with the course of the natural world to bring visitors a new, imagined future through poetry of word, gesture, and the painted line. The tour will be followed by refreshments.

Teen Council Event: Metamorphosis: Collaborate. Negotiate. Let go

Saturday, May 14, 4pm, The NYUAD Art Gallery

Register here

The NYUAD Art Gallery Teen Council invites the public to interact with the ongoing exhibition Parthenogenesis by exploring artistic practices of the artists Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh, and Hesam Rahmanian. Participants will collaborate with each other, finding methods of negotiation through drawing, collaging, and painting as a group. Mirroring strategy for creation, participants will take turns to draw on one shared canvas as they please and will be given the freedom to return to their work later if desired.

Family Saturday Tour

Register here

Saturday, May 21, 2pm, The NYUAD Art Gallery

Families can take a journey together through the Parthenogenesis exhibition, exploring the artists’ works with The Art Gallery’s Young Person’s Guide. While the guide is oriented to ages 10 and up, the event welcomes all ages of children and adults.

Cinema RRH: A Film Series – films to be announced.

Artist Talk – details to be announced

Saturday, June 11, 5:30pm, The NYUAD Art Gallery

Artists, poets, architects, dancers, electricians, welders, Mother Nature…The art practice of Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh, and Hesam Rahmanian includes collaboration across multiple disciplines and fields and can take wildly different forms. Always open to new possibilities, the artists invite others to freely contribute and expand the boundaries of their work, allowing it to unfold in unexpected and surprising visual directions.

-Ends-

About The NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery

www.nyuad-artgallery.org

Established in 2014, The NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Art Gallery is the Gulf’s first and only university gallery with a program of scholarly and experimental museum exhibitions. The program seeks to map new territories and ideas through presenting exhibitions by internationally established artists, curators, and scholars at its main space. Its auxiliary venue, the Project Space, is an exhibition laboratory for the university community, and for emerging artists and curators. Situated within NYU Abu Dhabi, the community of which hails from over 115 countries, The Art Gallery organizes free public programs and guided tours in conjunction with its groundbreaking exhibitions. It also produces scholarly publications, which are a core part of its curatorial frame and reflect its academic mission. Collectively, with the Gallery’s Reading Room, these welcoming, intimate spaces open up artistic opportunities and initiate regional and international dialogue.

About NYU Abu Dhabi

www.nyuad.nyu.edu

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and science campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly-selective liberal arts, engineering and science curriculum with a world center for advanced research and scholarship enabling its students to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world and advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from 115 nations and speak over 115 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.