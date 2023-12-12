Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Family Care Authority (FCA) and the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA) have partnered to launch a community engagement programme that will promote climate action and environmental sustainability. The initiative will encompass a variety of community outreach events in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi throughout 2024, including workshops, nature walks, informative talks, and other community activities.

Her Highness Sheikha Shamma Bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of UICCA, and Her Excellency Dr Bushra Al Mulla, Director General of FCA, formalized the partnership agreement with a signing ceremony during COP28.

The collaboration will emphasise the important role that communities and the social sector play in fostering tangible climate action within the region and promote the inclusion and participation of FCA’s beneficiaries.

HH Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan said: “Through our history, the UAE’s society has been rooted in the values of living in harmony and balance with our land, preserving our natural resources and ecosystems. At UICCA, we believe that every person can embody this legacy, contribute important ideas, and play an active role in shaping a more sustainable future. Educating, inspiring, and empowering our community is a vital aspect of the climate conversation. This collaborative initiative with the Family Care Authority will facilitate inclusive dialogue and awareness across all generations of society, encouraging Abu Dhabi’s communities to take action and care for our environment, our planet and each other.”

HE Dr. Bushra Al Mulla, Director General of the FCA, stated: "We are proud to sign this partnership during the most important conference on climate change action, COP28. This partnership signifies a paradigm shift in how we approach family care services, weaving the principles of sustainability into the framework of family care and therapeutic initiatives.

Her Excellency added: “FCA is committed to exploring innovative ways to ensure that our beneficiaries are at the forefront of climate conversations, included in environmental

practices, and are represented during and beyond COP28. Alongside UICCA, we aim to pioneer innovative approaches that leverage Abu Dhabi's natural environment to create a unique and enriching experience for our beneficiaries. Our goal is to break away from conventional methods to best serve those under our care. Together we are sowing the seeds for a sustainable future, where the well-being of individuals, families, and the environment are interconnected.”

As the world tackles the challenges presented by climate change, this collaboration sets a powerful example of how organizations can work together to create meaningful and lasting change.

About Family Care Authority

The Family Care Authority (FCA) in Abu Dhabi is dedicated to the governance and regulation of the social sector, with a strong emphasis on empowering families to achieve self-reliance. An affiliate of the Department of Community Development, the FCA is mandated by the Abu Dhabi government to provide comprehensive and proactive support to families across the Emirate. With a steadfast commitment to confidentiality, the FCA collaborates with strategic partners to offer integrated services, counseling, and emergency assistance to families, the elderly, individuals with determination, youth, and other vulnerable groups. Through its cutting-edge case management system, the FCA ensures seamless access to advanced services, fostering a nurturing environment for individuals and their families to thrive.

