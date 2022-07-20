Recognized for its commitment to providing high-quality patient experiences, Fakeeh University Hospital has been acknowledged for its distinction in patient centricity

Dubai, UAE: Fakeeh University Hospital, a world-class healthcare and academic facility in the UAE, recently attained over five top accreditations and awards. These awards include, the prestigious HIMSS, Press Ganey, Great Place to Work, Planetree and most recently, Superbrands. With the facility’s goal to offer patients the highest standard of care, Fakeeh University Hospital is determined to continuously advance, enhance, and prioritize patient experiences.

Ever since its launch, Fakeeh University Hospital has spearheaded the culmination of cutting-edge technology and quality treatment while adding efficacy to the UAE healthcare industry. Constantly innovating to serve their patients, the facility is embracing technological advancements and adapting future-forward changes to improve patient safety and the overall quality of clinical care. The hospital is now fully equipped with data security, paperless technologies, and bedside assistance. These new additions eliminate the need for manual effort and reduce the risk of human error thus enhancing the efficiency levels that positively impact various levels of care.

Accredited by the HIMMS (The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society), Fakeeh University Hospital certifies that it is on its way to become a fully integrated smart hospital, with its own mobile application, a centralized information point for staff and automated ELV systems. The facility is equipped with a robotic pharmacy, dispensing medication, reducing wait time for patients, and minimizing human error as well as a drone delivery medicine service.

With specialty clinics catering to women’s and men’s health, Pediatric Urology, to name a few, along with special services including the largest Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) unit in the UAE and a dedicated breast center, Fakeeh University Hospital is tremendously growing to become a one-stop-shop offering unique and seamless patient experiences. Fakeeh University Hospital is one of the only 88 healthcare organizations worldwide to be awarded the Gold Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care by Planetree International. This award marks the highest level of achievement based on evidence and standards. Person-centered healthcare prioritizes the active participation of patients and their families throughout the process of care with an emphasis on partnership, compassion, transparency, inclusion, and quality.

Susan Frampton, President of Planetree International, added: “The Planetree Certification is the only award that recognizes excellence in person-centeredness across the continuum of care. This Gold Certification signals to its patients, and community that Fakeeh University Hospital is an organization where staff partner with patients and families, and where patient and family comfort, dignity, empowerment, and well-being are prioritized as key elements of providing top-quality clinical care.”

With over 500 beds, the facility is fully equipped with pioneering medical services. Working daily to ensure quality excellence in clinical care, Fakeeh University Hospital recently attained the Superbrands status, highlighting the facility’s significant role as a leader in the healthcare industry with unwavering commitment to high-quality patient centric healthcare.

Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, CEO, Fakeeh University Hospital, added: “In less than a year, Fakeeh University Hospital has positioned itself as a leader in quality, culture, satisfaction management and sustainability. We are truly honored and humbled by the trust, and appreciation our consumers have bestowed upon us. The multiple awards and recognitions are a testament to the unique approach that we implement across providing holistic care to our consumers and establish that we are on the right path towards achieving our goal of transforming lives through clinical excellence, innovation, and health education. Fakeeh University Hospital's progressive outlook and the relentless efforts put in by our team demonstrate our commitment and pursuit of excellence in healthcare delivery.”

Mike English, Director Superbrands Middle East added: “Superbrands is delighted to welcome Fakeeh University Hospital as a Superbrand UAE 2022. The Hospital has embraced the concept of excellence in everything it does, and this accolade is well deserved.”

Improving the lives of patients is at the heart of values at Fakeeh University Hospital. Determined to provide care that is second to none, Fakeeh University Hospital has been certified by Press Ganey, the largest database in the healthcare industry, comprising of extensive feedback from patients, caregivers, and physicians. This award recognizes the strong relationship between the staff and patients and reflects the profound ways in which caregivers and staff touch the lives of patients and their families daily.

Fakeeh University Hospital recognizes that creating a positive and healthy work environment for its employees is essential to providing patients with outstanding care. Obtaining the ‘Great Place to Work’ certification is testimony to that as it holds the firm belief that content employees provide heightened levels of care to patients. Now ranked as the 4th most sought after healthcare employer in the GCC, quality clinical care is imbedded in the facility’s staff who raise the bar of excellence every day.

Given its dedication to a greener future, the hospital was awarded the Gold LEED Certification for its outstanding leadership in sustainable building practices; Fakeeh University Hospital is the first private hospital in the UAE to join Terra Carta, the global business proposition launched by His Royal Highness Prince Charles of Wales. Sustainability, being one of its core guiding principles, Fakeeh University Hospital sets high priority on minimizing its carbon footprint as it operates a 1 million square ft. facility. By improving their impact on the environment, Fakeeh University Hospital hopes to enhance the general health of the community they serve.

Fakeeh University Hospital is a hospital and medical university brought by the pioneering Saudi healthcare provider group, Fakeeh Care. With a rich legacy of over four decades, Fakeeh Care is committed to delivering medical excellence and championing outstanding research in the UAE. Fakeeh University Hospital is a 350-bed state-of-the-art facility, located in Dubai Silicon Oasis, which has the capacity to provide primary, secondary, and tertiary care to more than 700,000 patients a year. It is equipped with cutting-edge technology and smart systems that are built to meet the unique needs of the hospital and UAE patients. Fakeeh University Hospital uses innovative diagnostic technology, advanced data-assisted, and automated medication dispensing systems, which combined with leading medical experts, make patient diagnoses, and care precise and efficient. In the coming years, operating as a teaching hospital in Dubai, Fakeeh University Hospital will provide world-class medical education to the future generations of doctors in the UAE, expand the medical horizons of practicing healthcare experts, while also bringing the latest research to its patients. The hospital is a benchmark for medical collaboration, international affiliations, and combines medical education with evidence-based medicine in a modern environment. For more information, visit www.fuh.care.