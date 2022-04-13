FUJAIRAH: Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, the global luxury hotel group, is pleased to announce the promotion of Abdel Rahman Abdel Shafi as General Manager of Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort.

Abdel Rahman’s new role as General Manager comes as a promotion from his most recent position as Director of Operations at Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort in 2021. Here, he was responsible for pursuing outstanding quality of operations and performance of the hotel. Under his leadership, he spearheaded a range of upgrades and activations to optimize the resort’s dining, leisure and entertainment offerings throughout the past 8 months. He has also worked on restructuring and upgrading all the F&B facilities in line with the room refurbishment plans to further elevate the guest experience and maintain the high caliber of service expected at Fairmont Hotels and Resorts.

Alongside his experience with Fairmont Fujairah, Abdel Rahman brings with him an incredible track record of over 20 years’ experience in the hospitality sector, having essayed roles in Hilton Group, and previously held various leadership assignments with exposure across various departments including Culinary, F&B, Sales and Revenue Management, Housekeeping and Engineering. Abdel Rahman landed his first role in Hilton Hurghada Plaza as Front Office Manager in 2014 then worked his way to Oman as Operation Manager at the Hilton Salalah Resort.

As General Manager at Fairmont Fujairah, Abdel Rahman will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of operations functions of the hotel, including the provision of strategic guidance to achieve Accor’s vision and implementing organizational processes for all divisions.

Commenting on his promotion, Abdel Rahman stated, “I am delighted to have been granted this opportunity to become the hotel’s General Manager. Now, with broader experiences from different aspects of the business and a variety of cultures, I look forward to leading such a diverse team across many different departments, as well as making my own contribution to the hotel’s exciting plans to further enhance the experience of our guests by providing unparalleled luxury matched with gracious and intuitive service.”

Before embarking on his career with Hilton, he graduated from Suez Canal University holding a Bachelor’s degree in Tourism and Hotel Management College in Cairo.

About Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort

Fujairah is known for its wonderful backdrop of the Al Hajar Mountains, vast stretches of beaches and laid-back relief from the bustle of city life. Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort boasts the UAE’s first destination beach club concept of its kind. Spanning over 2,600 sq. m., Lava Beach Club features 840 sq. m. free-form pool tiled to represent flowing lava in vivid hues of orange and yellow. Presenting a uniquely inspired portfolio of six outlets, each one invites its guests to experience something a little different, especially the hotel’s signature restaurant – The Copper Lobster; boasting the freshest seafood as well as catch-of-the-day dishes in a gastro bar setting. A modern interpretation of luxury infused with Arabesque design and furnishings, each room and suite is fitted with a private al fresco balcony where you can take in views of the ocean or the marina.

About Fairmont

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts connects guests to the very best of its destinations, providing travelers with memorable travel experiences, thoughtful and attentive service and luxury hotels that are truly unforgettable. Each Fairmont property reflects the locale’s energy, culture and history through locally inspired cuisine, spirited bars and lounges and distinctive design and decor. With more than 65 hotels globally, and many more in development, the Fairmont collection boasts some of the most iconic hotels in the world, including The Plaza in New York, The Savoy in London, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai and Fairmont Le Château Frontenac in Québec City. Fairmont is owned by FRHI Hotels & Resorts, a leading global hotel company that operates more than 125 hotels and branded residential properties under the Raffles, Fairmont and Swissôtel brands.

For more information or reservations, please visit fairmont.com.

For further information contact:

Khrystynn Gutierrez

Cluster Marketing Executive

Fairmont Dubai, Ajman and Fujairah

E: khrystynn.gutierrez@fairmont.com