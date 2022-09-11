Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) concluded its participation in the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS), with remarkable success. The ACCI's pavilion, with the participation of a group of leading factories in the field of food and beverages operating in Ajman, was visited by many official and private delegations, investors and business owners from the countries participating in the Showcase. The Ajman Chamber reviewed the investment advantages, facilities and qualitative economic components that Ajman provides to investors and the business community, over the Showcase period of 4 days in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.

The factory officials participating in the Showcase under the umbrella of the Ajman Chamber stressed the importance of the Showcase and its role in introducing local products to new foreign markets, opening channels for direct communication with investors from abroad, and discussing opportunities to exchange products and conclude deals. They also praised the ACCI’s efforts in providing the emirate’s factories and facilities with the opportunity to participate in external exhibitions. This is in line with the successive developments in the industrial sector in Ajman.

Taleb El Sidawi, Executive Director of Al Seedawi Group, stressed the importance of the Showcase, which provided a direct channel of communication to learn about the latest developments in the field of food security and the latest developments in the food and beverage industry. It also plays a vital role in providing an opportunity to enhance partnership and cooperation between Ajman factories, business owners, and investors from abroad.

For his part, Jasim Alaskari, Executive Director of the Gulfa Mineral Water and Manufacturing, praised the results of participation in the Showcase and the efforts of the organizing committee in promoting the products of the Ajman factories, expressing his appreciation for the ACCI's efforts to promote the industrial sector in the emirate by providing the opportunity to participate in specialized international exhibitions inside and outside the country.

"The Showcase provided an important promotional platform that highlighted the production capabilities of Ajman factories, as well as learning about the latest methods and technologies used in the food industry, packaging, promotion, and marketing," said Feroz Sattar, Director-General of Mellow Pulses And Spices Processors.

Yasin Abdul Majid, Director-General of the Al Amir Food Industries, explained that participation in this Showcase has enhanced the efforts of the emirate’s factories participating under the ACCI’s umbrella in entering new markets, which contributes to the development of the emirate’s exports, as well as building fruitful partnerships with a wide range of participating parties.

Kanojia Deepak, Sales Director of the Arab and India Spices, said that the ACCI's pavilion witnessed a remarkable turnout from the visitors of the Showcase and the participating parties, which provided us with the opportunity to establish a network of relationships with new and potential partners and customers.

Abdullah Abdulmohsen Al Nuaimi, Director of Relations and Members Support Office at the Ajman Chamber, stressed the success of the ACCI delegation’s participation, as the participation witnessed a number of bilateral meetings between the ACCI delegation and a number of investors, business owners and representatives of participating entities from various countries, to discuss ways of cooperation, exchange deals, and review best practices. The Chamber also promoted the investment opportunities available in the emirate.

He explained that the Ajman Chamber, with the support of its Board of Directors, is keen to expand the base of its participation in external exhibitions with the participation of its member establishments and factories, in order to achieve its objectives aimed at enhancing the sustainability and growth of the business community, achieving competitiveness and leadership, and enabling enterprises to develop and grow businesses.