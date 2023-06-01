Hamburg: The Facility Investing for Employment invites companies as well as public and non-profit organisations to submit project proposals that contribute to sustainable job creation in the private sector. To reach this goal, the Facility awards co-financing grants ranging from 1 million to 10 million euros per project. Applications for the ongoing Call in Egypt can be submitted from 1 to 30 June 2023. The Call is open to all sectors of the economy.

The Call for Proposals seeks applications for four types of investment projects:

Not-for-profit Projects with job creation impact (no revenues): Grant up to 90% of the investment Not-for-profit Projects with job creation impact (generating revenues): Grant up to 75% of the investment For-profit Projects with broader job creation impact: Grant up to 35% of the investment For-profit Projects with job creation impact: Grant up to 25% of the investment

The Facility only finances mature projects that have not yet started and that offer reasonable chances for being operationally and financially sustainable. Applicants are obliged to contribute own funds to complete the project finance. They must also prove that they cannot cover their funding needs from other sources.

Two-stage application procedure

Companies as well as public and non-profit organisations have until 30 June 2023 at 17:00 CEST to submit Concept Notes. Consortia are also eligible to apply. In a first step, the Facility will make a pre-selection from the submitted concept notes. In a second phase, the selected applicants will be asked to elaborate full project proposals, which will then be evaluated in detail. Successful applicants will be offered a grant contract.

The Guidelines for Applicants, information on the application process and the dates of our online information sessions, can be found in the Download Center: https://invest-for-jobs.com/en/ife-download-center.

In case of questions, please visit our FAQ-section: https://invest-for-jobs.com/en/ife-faq. If you cannot find the information you need, please send an email to cfp-ife.june2023@invest-for-jobs.com.

The application process takes place on an online platform. You can access it here:

https://invest-for-jobs.com/en/ife-calls-for-proposals-june-2023

The Facility Investing for Employment is an investment mechanism created by KfW Development Bank on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) as an integral part of the Special Initiative “Decent Work for a Just Transition”. The Special Initiative, which also operates under the brand Invest for Jobs, aims to team up with companies to create good jobs in the eight African partner countries, and to improve local working conditions.

General Information and further support services offered by the Special Initiative:

https://invest-for-jobs.com