Innovative technologies behind rapid installation process

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has announced that the façade of Uptown Tower has been fully installed, marking a major construction milestone for Dubai’s latest megaproject. Uptown Tower is set for handover in Q4 2022.

A total of 8,542 glass panels were installed on the 340-metre-tall tower, which is the first of two supertall towers at DMCC’s Uptown Dubai District. Having started installation in August 2020, progress on the façade proceeded at pace following the completion of structural elements earlier this year. At peak installation, the team installed an entire floor of the building every two days, equating to 70 panels per day.

Utilising an integrated design and manufacturing approach, the process of conceptualising and installing Uptown Tower’s façade was completed by using innovative technologies such as 3D modelling and digital tracking systems. By embracing innovative building practices, the project saw enhanced efficiencies that allowed the façade to be fabricated in line with project schedule requirements.

With over 17 million manhours working on the project, the installation of the Uptown Tower façade system was completed with no lost time due to injury. This is a testament to the entire project team's dedication to ensuring every person on the project worked safely and that any potential hazards on the project were managed and controlled effectively.

Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, Uptown Tower’s design replicates the brilliance of diamonds through its faceted glass façade that illuminates the interior spaces with natural light while filtering out harsh glare.

The 340-metre-tall Uptown Tower is set to be a LEED Gold certified building and will be home to a state-of-the-art DMCC Headquarters. It will also feature a 188-key 5-star luxury hotel - ‘SO/ Uptown Dubai’ - exclusive restaurants, extensive conference facilities, Grade A offices and 229 signature SO/ branded residences. The commercial office spaces have received great market interest with a significant amount of space already pre-leased ahead of Q4 2022 completion.

