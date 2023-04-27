Solid balance sheet fundamentals supported by a strong liquidity position and healthy loan growth

Loans, advances and Islamic financing at AED 473 Billion, up 3% qoq and 9% yoy

Customer deposits at AED 781 Billion, up 11% qoq and 30% yoy; record CASA balances at AED 316 Billion, up 6% qoq

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) at 151% underlines robust liquidity and funding profile

NPL ratio stable at 3.8% with a provision coverage of 101%

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) strengthened by 57bps qoq to 13.2%, driven by earnings generation and continued RWA optimisation

Strong business and commercial momentum, resulting in market-leading growth across assets and liabilities, with ample capacity to continue to support our clients’ investments and growth plans. The Group is in a strong position to pursue our growth journey and to continue to drive superior and sustainable shareholder returns.

2023 is off to a strong start with the Group delivering an operating income of AED 6.7 Billion, a 60% growth in net profit sequentially to AED 3.9 Billion and a return on tangible equity of 18.5% driving strong capital accretion in the first quarter. Building on a record year in 2022 and prudent actions taken in the fourth quarter of last year, the notable improvement across these metrics was driven by sustained momentum across all business segments and product lines, cost and risk discipline, and our proven ability to navigate evolving market conditions. The enhanced contribution from our international operations further demonstrates the strength of our diversified franchise and solid delivery against our growth strategy.

Amid turbulence in the global banking industry, the Group continues to operate on a sound balance sheet foundation, including a solid capital position and a very strong liquidity profile. In the first quarter alone, we attracted AED 80 Billion in customer deposits, emphasising the depth of our relationships, and our superior credit ratings of AA- or equivalent as one of the safest banks worldwide.

During the period, we remained focused on meeting our clients’ evolving needs, across all segments. Using our scale, specialisation, partnerships, and the transformative power of technology, we are building a bank fit for the future, centred around our customers. We expanded our product offerings and grew our reach in strategic markets, while maintaining the highest standards of risk management, compliance and corporate governance. At the same time, we are investing in key areas to sustain our competitive advantage including talent and technology.

Building on our strong ESG profile, we are also very pleased to have made significant progress towards our Net Zero journey by setting carbon emission reduction targets across the highest emitting sectors in our portfolio, hence becoming the first MENA bank to do so.

These achievements are clear indicators of the progress we have made in delivering our growth strategy, which was further underlined this quarter as we were named the most valuable banking brand in the UAE by Brand Finance.

The Group is uniquely positioned to navigate uncertain times, drive sustainable growth and shape the future of banking in the UAE and the broader region. I am excited by the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to power economic progress as our clients’ most trusted partner and regional financial institution of choice.

ECONOMIC OVERVIEW

The first quarter of 2023 saw a surge in global risk assets, despite turbulence in the global banking industry. The Federal Reserve raised rates twice during the quarter, following which expectations of further tightening have receded and treasury yields have declined. Meanwhile, the GCC region, with most members holding their PMI’s firmly above 50 since late 2020, saw continued strength and resilience. In contrast, Egypt’s macro narrative remained fragile, with core CPI near a historic high and EGP weakening further.

On the oil outlook, tighter credit conditions could lead to a fresh headwind to the global economy and overall oil demand. Our forecasts have been adjusted accordingly, with Brent expected to average USD 89 per barrel this year compared to an original target of USD 93 per barrel.

For the UAE, GDP growth is forecasted to be around 5% on average in 2023, down from over 7% in 2022, with the non-oil sector growing by 4.5%, compared to 6.6% in 2022. Growth is expected to remain solid in 2024, with real GDP growth of just over 4.0% on average.

Despite the global headwinds, to which the GCC will not be immune, we expect the economies of the UAE and KSA to remain robust as the region continues to focus on economic growth and diversification.

ABOUT FIRST ABU DHABI BANK (FAB)

FAB is the UAE’s largest bank with an international network that spans five continents, providing global relationships, expertise and financial strength to support local, regional and international businesses seeking to do business at home and abroad. FAB is consistently ranked one of the world’s largest, safest and most socially responsible banks. A global bank and regional banking powerhouse, FAB is established in 20 markets from the Americas to Asia, and is known for consistently delivering results, generating returns and creating value.

FAB is proactively shaping the future with purposeful action for sustainable growth. With total assets of AED 1.2 Trillion (USD 323 Billion) as of March-end 2023, FAB is rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody’s, S&P and Fitch, respectively - the strongest combined ratings of any bank in the MENA region. FAB was named the UAE’s most valuable banking brand in the 2023 Brand Finance UAE 50 and Brand Finance Banking 500 rankings. The Bank has been ranked by Global Finance as the Safest Bank in the UAE and the Middle East since 2011, and #31 Safest Bank globally in 2022. The Banker’s Top 1000 World Banks 2021 rankings, measured by Tier 1 capital, ranked FAB as #1 in the UAE, #3 in the Middle East and #91 across the globe. FAB is also a regional sustainability leader (MSCI ESG rating of ‘A’), and a constituent of MSCI ESG Leaders and FTSE4Good EM indices.

For further information, visit: www.bankfab.com.

For investor-related queries, please contact FAB Investor Relations team on ir@bankfab.com