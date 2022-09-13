F5 will also Debut its ‘A Force For’ Awareness Campaign in the Middle East, emphasizing how cybersecurity impacts individuals in all walks of life

F5 is set to highlight the scale and impact of its Distributed Cloud Services platform at GITEX Technology Week 2022.

A major expansion of its application security and delivery portfolio, F5 Distributed Cloud Services provides security, multi-cloud networking, and edge-based computing solutions on a unified software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

The platform also encompasses F5 Distributed Cloud WAAP (Web Application and API Protection), which augments multiple security capabilities across F5 technologies in a single SaaS offering.

As organizations enhance digital services users and pursue a wider breadth of infrastructure models to improve performance and reduce costs, application service environments have become more complex. Research from F5 2022 State of Application Strategy Report reveals that as many as 88% of organizations operate both legacy and modern application architectures. 70% also operate in multiple clouds, which expands the threat surface area as companies are forced to deploy separate, and often inconsistent, security controls across different environments. Furthermore, 78% of organizations are currently focused on API security measures.

“Nearly all organizations in the Middle East and beyond find themselves at the epicenter of two significant trends: the evolution of applications as the center of their customers’ digital lives and the escalation of threats against them,” said Mohammed Abukhater, RVP for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa at F5.

“At F5, we’ve transformed both our business and our portfolio to meet these challenges. F5 Distributed Cloud Services is central to this shift, offering a new approach to app security with SaaS-based solutions that are centrally managed but can be deployed anywhere the app needs to be. This maximizes business impact and delivers a superior customer experience.”

Making cybersecurity personal

GITEX 2022 will also see the Middle East debut of F5’s new security-focused awareness drive.

Through individual stories, the ‘A Force For’ campaign focuses on how cybersecurity impacts individuals in all walks of life. This also includes the CIOs, CISOs, DevOps, NetOps, SecOps and other IT professionals that count on F5 technologies to keep their business, their employees, and their customers safe.

“Cybercrime might harm organizations, but the true victims are people. ‘A Force For’ is all about making cybersecurity personal,” added Abukhater. “It is explicitly driven by what we value most: the people in our lives that depend on us to ensure their digital worlds are secure.